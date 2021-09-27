Dean Angelo, former head of Chicago police union, in intensive care unit following complications from COVID-19

Former Chicago Fraternal Order of Police President Dean Angelo Sr., was in an intensive care unit Monday night due to COVID-19 complications.

Angelo’s son, Dean Angelo Jr., a sergeant with the Chicago Police Department, confirmed Monday evening that his father was taken to the intensive care unit at a local hospital on Sunday and remained there as of Monday night.

“He was taken to the ICU Sunday with complications from COVID, and the family would appreciate any and all prayers people want to send his way,” said Angelo Jr., who declined to comment on his father’s vaccination status.

Angelo served as head of the police union from 2014 to 2017.

A message posted to the FOP’s Facebook page Monday evening read: “Please keep past President Dean Angelo Sr. in your thoughts and prayers. He is in ICU battling major COVID complications.”

John Catanzara, current head of the FOP, didn’t return a message seeking comment.