Authorities identify man killed in shootout at Austin neighborhood home

A SWAT team responded after a man was killed and two others were wounded in a shootout Friday morning in Austin on the West Side.

The man was identified as Devlin Addison, 32, of Berwyn, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said Tuesday.

Police officers responding to a call about 10:30 a.m. saw four people get out of two cars and begin firing toward a house in the 1200 block of North Mason Avenue, Chicago police said.

People inside returned fire and hit one of the gunmen, police said. Addison was transported to a hospital and was pronounced dead, authorities said.

The other shooters jumped back into the cars and left, according to police.

Two people inside the home were also shot, police said.

Paramedics took one person in serious condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said. The other went to a hospital too but the condition was not immediately released.

One person was arrested near the scene and another was taken into custody by Oak Park police officers after the suspects were involved in a crash, police said. The second car was found burnt near Chicago and Lockwood avenues.

A man, woman and juvenile were safely removed from the home as SWAT secured the scene, according to police.