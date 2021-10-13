 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Racketeering indictment charges five in Gold Coast murder of FBG Duck

The rapper was shot dead and two others were wounded in the targeted afternoon attack in the first block of East Oak Street. Shoppers were on the sidewalk when a pair of vehicles pulled up and two gunmen got out and opened fire. 

By Jon Seidel Updated
LaSheena Weekly, mother of slain Chicago rapper FBG Duck, holds a press conference in the first block of East Oak Street in the Gold Coast. Weekly asked that there be no retaliatory shootings to her son’s death.
Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Sun-Times

Five alleged members of the South Side O-Block street gang are charged in a newly unsealed federal racketeering indictment with committing last year’s brazen Gold Coast murder of rapper FBG Duck.

Charged with murder in aid of racketeering are Charles “C Murda” Liggins, 30; Kenneth “Kenny” Roberson, 28; Tacarlos “Los” Offerd, 30; Christopher “C Thang” Thomas, 22; and Marcus “Muwop” Smart, 22. The charge carries a minimum of life in prison and a potential death sentence.

The five are also charged with assaulting two additional unnamed victims in aid of racketeering, as well as firearm offenses.

Liggins, Offerd, Thomas and Smart were arrested Wednesday morning and were expected in court Wednesday afternoon. Roberson was already in the custody of the Cook County Department of Corrections.

FBG Duck, whose real name was Carlton Weekly, was shot to death the afternoon of Aug. 4, 2020, in the first block of East Oak Street as shoppers milled about. Police said he was on the retail strip around 4:37 p.m. when two vehicles pulled up and four people exited before opening fire. Weekly, 26, was pronounced dead at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Another man and woman were also wounded.

The rapper’s mother said he was shopping for a birthday present for his son — one of his four children — when he was killed. She later went to the scene of the murder to ask that no one commit any retaliatory shootings in his name.

On social media, FBG Duck had recently made “derogatory statements toward deceased members of the Black Disciples” — a possible motive for his fatal shooting in the heart of the luxury shopping district on Oak Street, police said.

FBG Duck associated with a faction of the Gangster Disciples street gang called Jaro City, which was based near 62nd Street and Vernon Avenue in West Woodlawn, police said at the time. But on social media, he identified himself as a member of the Gangster Disciples faction called STL/EBT, which is in the same area and mostly friendly with Jaro City.

Police also said last year there was a “high threat level” in an ongoing conflict between those Gangster Disciples and the O-Block faction of the Black Disciples from the Parkway Gardens apartments near 63rd Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.

Odee Perry, a member of a Black Disciples faction in Parkway Gardens, was shot to death in 2011, and the faction was dubbed O Block in his honor. Perry’s killing sparked a series of retaliatory shootings — including the 2014 murder of Gakirah Barnes, who police say was a female gang assassin for a Gangster Disciples faction in the neighborhood.

FBG Duck was also affiliated with the Fly Boy Gang, a group of rappers.

According to a Chicago Sun-Times story in 2017, his brother Jermaine Robinson was a rapper who went by FBG Brick. He and a friend, Stanley Mack, were shot to death in Woodlawn in July 2017.

