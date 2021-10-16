 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Woman killed man at Rolling Meadows home after he refused to kiss her, prosecutors say

Claudia Resendiz-Flores, 28, was ordered to be held without bail Saturday.

By Madeline Kenney
A woman is accused of fatally shooting a man earlier this week when he refused to kiss her — and instead asked his girlfriend for a kiss — while the three were hanging out and drinking at their Rolling Meadows home, Cook County prosecutors said at her bond hearing Saturday.

Claudia Resendiz-Flores, 28, had recently moved in with the couple at the Preserve at Woodfield apartment complex at 4700 Arbor Drive in the northwest suburb, according to prosecutors and Rolling Meadows police.

While they were drinking Thursday, Resendiz-Flores allegedly asked 29-year-old James Jones for a kiss and became jealous when he refused and instead turned to his girlfriend and asked for a smooch, prosecutors said.

That’s when Resendiz-Flores’ demeanor changed and she demanded he kiss her again, according to prosecutors.

When Jones said he wouldn’t kiss her, Resendiz-Flores took his gun, which was tucked between couch cushions at the home, and aimed it at him, prosecutors said.

The man tried to push the gun down after he saw Resendiz-Flores’ finger on the trigger and watched her take the safety off, prosecutors said. She then allegedly lifted her arms and shot him once in the chest, killing him.

Claudia Resendiz-Flores arrest photo
Claudia Resendiz-Flores
Rolling Meadows police

The man’s girlfriend called 911 and responding officers found the handgun in the living room, prosecutors said. Resendiz-Flores allegedly admitted to shooting Jones.

Resendiz-Flores was subsequently charged with first-degree murder.

Assistant Public Defender Courtney Smallwood disputed that Resendiz-Flores lived with the couple, and said her client lived at her family’s home in Des Plaines.

Resendiz-Flores is married, but separated from her husband, and is the sole caretaker for her three young children, Smallwood said.

Judge John F. Lyke Jr. ordered Resendiz-Flores held without bail.

She was expected back in court Tuesday.

