Accused Four Corner Hustlers chief takes stand after feds rest in racketeering trial

Before the shooting that left him paralyzed, Labar “Bro Man” Spann said he’d begun a scam where he’d set up a drug deal, cut up a newspaper, pretend the newspaper was money and then steal the real cash. 

By Jon Seidel
A social media photo of Labar Spann, alleged chief of the Four Corner Hustlers.
U.S. District Court records

The alleged chief of the Four Corner Hustlers street gang took the witness stand Tuesday after federal prosecutors rested their case in his lengthy racketeering trial, signaling a potential early end to a trial that has already lasted more than a month.

Labar “Bro Man” Spann talked to jurors about his life from early childhood through the youth he spent amid the city’s street gangs, all the way up until the June 1, 1999, shooting that left him paralyzed and in a wheelchair.

His testimony, under the questioning of defense attorney Matthew McQuaid, was then halted for a lunch break but was expected to continue Tuesday afternoon. And when McQuaid is done, Spann will have to face cross-examination from prosecutors who have tied Spann to six murders.

It’s a risk most defendants who go to trial at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse choose not to take.

The jury has been listening to evidence in the case since late September. Prosecutors warned in opening statements they’d learn about “the world of murder, extortion and drug dealing” on Chicago’s West Side. Evidence has included testimony about the June 2003 slaying of Latin Kings boss Rudy “Kato” Rangel, whose death inspired the DMX tribute “A ‘Yo Kato.”

When the trial began, the feds estimated it could last until mid-November.

Spann’s defense attorneys told the jury during openings that Spann lived in a world where people “will say anything and do anything to save their own hides … they will lie, cheat and steal to cut a deal.”

“Lying about Labar Spann is part of that game,” McQuaid warned.

Recordings played earlier in the case feature Spann speaking quickly, in a manner that is hard to follow. So Spann agreed with McQuaid Tuesday to try to slow down for jurors. Still, the defense attorney repeatedly had to ask Spann to back up and explain his comments.

Spann told the jurors that, growing up, his father spent time behind bars and his mother was a “booster” who would steal clothing and then sell it. He said he joined the Four Corner Hustlers around the age of 13 and later ran errands for the gang as a “shorty.”

“I was little,” he said.

After he survived his first shooting, he said he decided to carry a gun wherever he went. And later, he said he began working security for the gang, which his attorney said was involved in a “dangerous game.”

“Right,” Spann said, “And I got a gun.”

Spann said he spent about a year on the run from the police, living in Ohio and Indiana before returning to Chicago around the end of 1996. He then wound up going to prison, walking free on March 16, 1998.

Before the shooting that left him paralyzed, Spann told his attorney he’d begun a scam where he’d set up a drug deal, cut up a newspaper, pretend the newspaper was money and then steal the real cash.

