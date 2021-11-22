 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Video shows off-duty police officer shooting a home intruder in Albany Park apartment

Video released Monday by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability allegedly show a man, later identified as Jose Mendoza, entering an apartment building before approaching the officer’s front door, where he was shot.

By Cindy Hernandez
Chicago police officers stand outside Albany Park apartment building after an off-duty officer shoots a home intruder March 31, 2021.
Chicago’s police oversight agency released a video showing an off-duty officer shoot a man trying to break into his home in Albany Park.

Videos released Monday by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability show a man entering the apartment building about 12:30 a.m. March 31 in the 3100 block of West Belle Plaine and linger in the vestibule before approaching the officer’s front door.

The man, later identified by police as Jose Mendoza, 32, allegedly began fiddling with the front door knob. After hearing the noise, the officer cracked the door open, peeked outside and saw Mendoza allegedly crouched nearby.

He told Mendoza to leave, but he refused and tried to enter the home, Assistant State’s Attorney James Murphy said at a later court hearing for Mendoza. That’s when the officer fired his gun once, striking Mendoza through his cheek.

Jose Mendoza was shot by an off-duty police officer after attempting to break into his apartment March 31, 2021 in Albany Park.
He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was stabilized, Chicago police said.

Mendoza — who had multiple arrest warrants and a pending DUI case in Rolling Meadows — faces charges of burglary, home invasion and trespassing.

COPA said its investigation into the officer’s actions are ongoing.

