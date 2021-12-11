 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Man fatally shot standing on porch of friend’s house in Palmer Square

The man, 26, was shot in the head about 3:25 a.m. in the 2100 block of North Albany Avenue.

By Mohammad Samra
A man was shot and killed Dec. 11 on the Northwest Side.
A man was fatally shot Saturday morning while standing on the porch of his friend’s house in Palmer Square on the Northwest Side.

The man, 26, was discovered with a gunshot wound to his head by his friend, who heard a loud sound about 3:25 a.m. in the 2100 block of North Albany Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

No one was in custody.

Nine people have been killed in Logan Square, the community area that holds Palmer Square, in 2021 — two more than the area had for all of last year, according to Sun-Times data.

