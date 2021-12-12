Pair sought by police after man, 49, beaten to death in Gage Park

Police were searching for two people who beat a man to death Saturday evening in Gage Park on the Southwest Side.

Jose Tellez was struck in the head by two people using blunt objects at 6:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of West 58th Street, Chicago police said.

Tellez, 49, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead at 10:32 p.m., the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

No one was in custody.

Six people have been killed in Gage Park so far this year — an almost 50 percent decrease from the amount of murders the community had all of last year, according to Sun-Times data.

