 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Police seek witnesses to gunfight at Oakbrook Center

Anyone who saw the shooting or attempted to alert officers or security guards about the suspects leaving the area is asked to contact police

By Cindy Hernandez
Police officers walk around Oakbrook Center mall a day after two men open fired at each other at the Oakbrook Center mall, Friday afternoon, Dec. 24, 2021. Four people were wounded Thursday night, including one of the suspected shooters, according to Oak Brook police Chief James Kruger. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Police officers walk around Oakbrook Center mall a day after two men open fired at each other at the Oakbrook Center mall, Friday afternoon, Dec. 24, 2021. Four people were wounded Thursday night, including one of the suspected shooters, according to Oak Brook police Chief James Kruger. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Pat Nabong/Sun-Times, Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Police are seeking information from anyone who witnessed a gunfight that left four people wounded Thursday evening, including one of the suspected shooters, at Oakbrook Center Mall.

An officer called for help about 5:45 p.m. that day after two men began shooting at each other near the mall’s Ann Taylor store, Oak Brook police Chief James Kruger said.

Several suspects ran in to a nearby Nordstrom store after the shots were fired in an effort to get away, Kruger said.

Four people were struck by the gunfire, including one of the suspected shooters who was taken to a hospital and placed in custody, according to officials. None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening.

The other suspected shooter remained at large Saturday night, police said.

Anyone who saw the shooting, or attempted to alert police officers or security guards about the suspects as they fled, is asked to email authorities at Police-TipLine@oak-brook.org.

The mall reopened Friday morning with what the police described as a “heavy police presence.”

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Aaron Rodgers sets team TD record as Packers hold off Browns

Rodgers surpassed Brett Favre to become Green Bay’s all-time leader in touchdown passes, and the Packers intercepted Baker Mayfield four times in a 24-22 victory.

By Steve Megargee | Associated Press

This You Gotta See: Bears-Seahawks, Zach LaVine’s return and the College Football Playoff

Alabama, Michigan, Georgia, Cincinnati and … that’s it? Only four teams in this "tournament"? Yep, and that’s plenty.

By Steve Greenberg

QB Ryan Willis flexed to Bears’ active roster

Willis, who was signed to the practice squad last Saturday, would back up starter Nick Foles against the Seahawks on Sunday if Justin Fields is unable to play because of an ankle injury. Duke Shelley was activated from injured reserve.

By Mark Potash

Bulls’ front office has interesting decisions to make on trade front

There are few pieces being waved around the league right now, but Marc Eversley and Arturas Karnisovas have shown an aggressiveness to strike when they feel the time is right.

By Joe Cowley

Blackhawks mailbag, Part 2: Who could be traded? Who should be called up?

Blackhawks beat reporter Ben Pope answers more questions from fans on Twitter.

By Ben Pope

Man wounded in shootout with officers on Near West Side: police

About 10:45 p.m., 12th District officers approached two males displaying handguns in the 1300 block of West Hastings Street when one of the males fired at officers, police said. Officers returned fire, striking the individual, officials said.

By Mohammad Samra