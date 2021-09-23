Doggie daycare van stolen in Chicago, 3 dogs missing

Three dogs are missing after a Dogaholics transport van was stolen Thursday afternoon in Lake View on the North Side.

Just before 5 p.m., an employee parked the white van in an alley behind the business in the 3600 block of North Southport Avenue with a Great Dane and two short-haired pointers inside, Chicago police said.

The driver left the keys in the ignition, with the doors locked, while he ran inside to grab another set of keys, according to police and Dogaholics general manager Ben Montgomery.

When the driver returned someone was driving away in the van, police said.

Dogaholics offers pet grooming, boarding and daycare services. Montgomery said the driver was preparing to bring the three dogs back to their home.

All three dogs — Keith, Pappy, and Stella — belong to the same owner, Montgomery said. The Great Dane is about one year old and the short-haired pointer siblings are closer to five years old, according to Montgomery.

The stolen vehicle is a white Nissan NV 2500 cargo van with the license plate 1781495B.

Mongomery said nothing like this has ever happened at their business.