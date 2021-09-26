Paramedic grazed by gunshot while working on patient at Stroger Hospital; 1 killed, 1 wounded on Near West Side

A Chicago Fire Department paramedic was grazed by a gunshot while working on a patient at Stroger Hospital, and one person was killed and another wounded Saturday night in a shooting on the Near West Side, authorities said.

The paramedic was working on a patient about 10:35 p.m. in the emergency department at Stroger when witnesses told police a suspect in an older green Buick opened fire, grazing the bill of the paramedic’s baseball cap, Chicago police said.

About 10 minutes earlier, two men, 28 and 31, were outside when they were shot by someone in a vehicle about 10:25 p.m. in the 2300 block of West Warren Boulevard, police said.

The older man was shot in the chest and arm, and was taken to Stroger, where he died, police said.

The younger man was shot in the right heel and taken to Stroger, where he was in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody in either of the attacks.