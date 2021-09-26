 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Paramedic grazed by gunshot while working on patient at Stroger Hospital; 1 killed, 1 wounded on Near West Side

The shootings occurred about a mile apart and over a span of about 10 minutes, Chicago police said.

By Mohammad Samra
A CFD officer was grazed, one person killed and another wounded in two shootings Saturday night on the Near West Side.
Sun-Times file

A Chicago Fire Department paramedic was grazed by a gunshot while working on a patient at Stroger Hospital, and one person was killed and another wounded Saturday night in a shooting on the Near West Side, authorities said.

The paramedic was working on a patient about 10:35 p.m. in the emergency department at Stroger when witnesses told police a suspect in an older green Buick opened fire, grazing the bill of the paramedic’s baseball cap, Chicago police said.

About 10 minutes earlier, two men, 28 and 31, were outside when they were shot by someone in a vehicle about 10:25 p.m. in the 2300 block of West Warren Boulevard, police said.

The older man was shot in the chest and arm, and was taken to Stroger, where he died, police said.

The younger man was shot in the right heel and taken to Stroger, where he was in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody in either of the attacks.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Woman shot while sleeping in apartment in South Shore

The 39-year-old was sleeping about 3:45 a.m. in the 7800 block of South Phillips Avenue when she was struck multiple times, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Chicago outdoors: Fishing-rod firefighters, Fred Bear on “respect,” goldfinch afield, hours per Chinook

Chicago firefighters who strung fishing rods for kids, the late Fred Bear on "respect," a goldfinch at Little Red Schoolhouse NC, and a comment on hours per Chinook caught are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

By Dale Bowman

5 killed, Chicago police officer, fire paramedic among 35 others wounded in Chicago shootings since Friday evening

A Chicago police officer was shot while responding to a shooting that left an 18-year-old dead and a 15-year-old boy wounded in South Shore Friday night.

By Sun-Times Wire

6 shot in East Garfield Park

Just after 2:50 a.m., a group of people were standing outside in the 800 block of South Albany Avenue when a suspect in a black SUV opened fire, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Dear Abby: After more than 30 years, I’m still sad husband said no to a church wedding

Also, he refuses to take vacations with his wife.

By Abigail Van Buren

Trial of former Northwestern professor accused of grisly River North murder expected to start Monday

Opening statements in 47-year-old Wyndham Lathem’s trial and testimony from at least one of the prosecution’s witnesses are also scheduled to take place Monday.

By Matthew Hendrickson