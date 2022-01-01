 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Man charged with killing teen in Burham, then setting body on fire: prosecutors

Faheem Norwood, 34, was denied bail Saturday after prosecutors alleged he shot and killed 17-year-old Isaiah Davis last fall.

By Katie Anthony
Cook County Criminal Courts, 2601 S. California Blvd.
The Leighton Criminal Courthouse.
Sun-Times file

Bail was denied Saturday for a 34-year-old Harvey man charged with killing a teenager last fall at a home in the south suburban Burnham.

Faheem Nordwood shot 17-year-old Isaiah Davis on Oct. 28 and then trying to cover up the killing by setting the teen’s body on fire, Cook County prosecutors said.

Norwood pointed a gun at Davis that day in the basement of the home and asked the teen “would you take one for your boys” before pulling the trigger, but no shot was fired, prosecutors said.

Norwood then allegedly pointed the gun at the teen a second time and pulled the trigger again, causing the gun to go off, prosecutors said.

A defense attorney for Norwood said her client hadn’t intended to shoot the boy and that they were part of a group playing a “Russian roulette”-style game.

Norwood put the gun in the teen’s hand and pulled the trigger again to make it look like the teen shot himself, before he took Davis’ body in a U-Haul to an abandoned apartment in Riverdale, prosecutors said.

Norwood later got several people to rip up carpet in the basement where the shooting took place and install new flooring, prosecutors said.

Norwood moved the teen’s body a second time to an alley in Harvey and set the body on fire, where it was discovered by authorities, prosecutors said.

A GoFundMe created to help pay for Davis’ funeral costs called him a “happy and outgoing young man” who “was always laughing and very respectful.”

Norwood was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, according to court records.

Norwood has previous convictions for aggravated use of a weapon by a felon, vehicular hijackings and attempted murder, according to prosecutors.

He was found not guilty by a jury in 2018 of the murders of three people — including a 10-year-old girl — during a home invasion in Harvey, according to court records.

Norwood was among four people charged with the Oct. 24, 2010, killings of Donysha Stovall, 28, Shaquill Davis, 16, Clarisma Torry, 10, and the attempted murder of the 4-year-old when a robbery crew allegedly seeking drugs broke into the family’s apartment, the Sun-Times previously reported.

He was expected back in court Jan. 4.

