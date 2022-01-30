 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Woman reported missing from Forest View, found dead in Austin

Charisma Ehresman was reported missing after leaving her home last Sunday in the 4600 block of South Wisconsin in Forest View and didn’t return.

By Cindy Hernandez
Charisma Ehresman
Charisma Ehresman
Forest View Police Department

A 20-year-old Forest View woman reported missing last week was found dead Friday in Austin on the West Side.

Charisma Ehresman was reported missing after leaving her home last Sunday in the 4600 block of South Wisconsin in Forest View and didn’t return, Forest View police said. She missed work and school and had no contact with her family.

On Friday, Ehresman was found unresponsive inside a vehicle about 5:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of West Iowa Street, Chicago police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of her death wasn’t immediately known. Area Four detectives opened an investigation into Ehresman’s death.

A family member has shared a GoFundMe intended to help raise funds for funeral expenses.

