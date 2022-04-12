The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Boy, 16, and woman wounded in separate shootings minutes apart on Northwest Side

Both were taken to area hospitals in good condition, police said.

By Mohammad Samra
   
SHARE Boy, 16, and woman wounded in separate shootings minutes apart on Northwest Side
Two people were shot, one fatally, Apr. 8, 2022, in Woodlawn.

A teen boy and woman were wounded in separate shootings minutes apart April 12, 2022 on the Northwest Side.

Archive Sun-Times

A 16-year-old boy and a woman were wounded in separate shootings minutes apart Tuesday evening on the Northwest Side.

The teen was in an alley in the 5800 block of West Walton Street about 6:25 p.m. when he was grazed in the right arm, Chicago police said.

He was taken to West Suburban Hospital in good condition, officials said.

Minutes later, a woman, 20, was traveling in a car in the 4200 block of West Fullerton Avenue when she was shot in the back, police said.

She was taken to Community First Hospital, where she was listed in good condition, police said.

No one from either incident was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Ex-Ald. Danny Solis’ secret deal with feds goes public
Smollett drops new song declaring his innocence while he fights his conviction
Catanzara defends proposal to add 2 years to his term as police union president
Man stabbed during fight on Red Line train at Chicago Avenue — fifth CTA attack in a week
CPD should halt controversial push for more ‘positive’ interactions, monitor says in echoing AG
Man who cooperated with feds against ‘Uncle Mick’ gambling ring cuts deal
The Latest
1391119694.jpg
White Sox
Luis Robert puts on a show in White Sox home opener
Robert homers, steals two bases, makes run-saving catch at the wall as White Sox tip Mariners 3-2
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
The White Sox place pitcher Lucas Giolito on the 10-day injured list.
White Sox
Lucas Giolito, AJ Pollock land on injured list; Jimmy Lambert to start Thursday
The club called up RHP Jimmy Lambert and LHP Anderson Severino from Charlotte.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Kofi Cockburn of the Fighting Illini looks to pass the ball in the second half of a game during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on March 20 in Pittsburgh. Illinoisans wagered more than $286 million on the tourney.
Casinos and Gambling
Illinois gamblers bet $286 million on March Madness
The casino sportsbooks came out ahead by more than $14.3 million collectively on the college hoops action, but one saw its bracket bankroll go bust.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Medical assistant Cassandra Munoz checks a patient’s vitals in the hallway, as no rooms were open that January day in the Emergency Department at Roseland Community Hospital on the Far South Side.
Coronavirus
State public health officials move away from ‘outdated’ COVID testing positivity rate in favor of hospital metrics
The change in coronavirus data reporting follows new guidelines set by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which place more emphasis on hospitalizations and case rates per 100,000 residents.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
image_from_ios.jpg
Chicago
Man killed, 2 others seriously hurt in West Side porch collapse
The collapse happened about 4:15 p.m. in the 3400 block of West Jackson Boulevard, according to Chicago fire officials.
By Sun-Times Wire
 