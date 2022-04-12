Boy, 16, and woman wounded in separate shootings minutes apart on Northwest Side

A 16-year-old boy and a woman were wounded in separate shootings minutes apart Tuesday evening on the Northwest Side.
The teen was in an alley in the 5800 block of West Walton Street about 6:25 p.m. when he was grazed in the right arm, Chicago police said.
He was taken to West Suburban Hospital in good condition, officials said.
Minutes later, a woman, 20, was traveling in a car in the 4200 block of West Fullerton Avenue when she was shot in the back, police said.
She was taken to Community First Hospital, where she was listed in good condition, police said.
No one from either incident was in custody.
The Latest
Robert homers, steals two bases, makes run-saving catch at the wall as White Sox tip Mariners 3-2
The club called up RHP Jimmy Lambert and LHP Anderson Severino from Charlotte.
The casino sportsbooks came out ahead by more than $14.3 million collectively on the college hoops action, but one saw its bracket bankroll go bust.
State public health officials move away from ‘outdated’ COVID testing positivity rate in favor of hospital metrics
The change in coronavirus data reporting follows new guidelines set by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which place more emphasis on hospitalizations and case rates per 100,000 residents.
The collapse happened about 4:15 p.m. in the 3400 block of West Jackson Boulevard, according to Chicago fire officials.