The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 9, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

17-year-old boy fatally shot in driveway of Longwood Manor home

The teen was standing in the driveway of a home in the 9500 block of South Sangamon Street about 2:20 a.m. when he was struck in the chest by gunfire, police said.

By Mohammad Samra
   
SHARE 17-year-old boy fatally shot in driveway of Longwood Manor home
FatalShooting020618_1__7_.jpg

A 17-year-old boy was shot in killed April 9, 2022 on the South Side.

Sun-Times file

A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot in front of a home in Longwood Manor on the South Side.

The teen was standing in the driveway of a home in the 9500 block of South Sangamon Street about 2:20 a.m. Saturday morning when he was struck in the chest by gunfire, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.

The teen is the fifth person killed this year in the Washington Heights community area, which covers Longwood Manor, according to Sun-Times data. The community had nine homicides in the same period last year.

At least 67 teens and children under the age of 18 have been shot in Chicago this year — at least four more than last year in the same period, according to Sun-Times data.

At least 14 children and teens out of the 67 were killed by gunfire in Chicago this year, according to Sun-Times data. Last year, at least 12 were fatally shot in the same period.

Next Up In Crime
2 people killed, 11-year-old girl, teen among 6 others wounded in shootings Friday in Chicago
Man charged with first-degree murder in Chicago Lawn shooting
11-year-old girl wounded in accidental shooting inside Morgan Park apartment
Man found shot to death in McKinley Park
Police release video of man wanted for fatal shooting outside Englewood convenience store
Gov. Pritzker taps two lawyers for Prisoner Review Board — one a former aide to past nemesis Bruce Rauner
The Latest
mayor_dolton_tiffany_henyard_2022a.jpg
Editorials
South suburban Dolton can’t afford government mismanagement
In any community, it takes sustained effort by municipal government to deliver good services at a reasonable cost. If that’s not happening, residents soon find they are paying more for less.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Chicago Sky center Candace Parker (3) moves the ball during the first half of Game 2 of basketball’s WNBA Finals against the Phoenix Mercury, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Phoenix. Candace Parker staved off Father Time and helped the Chicago Sky win the franchise’s first WNBA championship and for the second time in her career was honored as The Associated Press’ Female Athlete of the Year.
Editorials
We’re all-in to bring WNBA All-Star Game to Chicago
Chicago is expected to host this summer’s WNBA All-Star Game at Wintrust Arena. The event will draw tourists and help boost the profile of women’s sports.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Three people were killed and four others were shot April 6, 2022 in Chicago.
Crime
2 people killed, 11-year-old girl, teen among 6 others wounded in shootings Friday in Chicago
The girl was accidentally shot in an apartment in Morgan Park.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
State Rep. La Shawn Ford.
Other Views
Early detection of prostate cancer is essential, and insurers must cover screening costs
Men need to get tested for prostate cancer. A bill I sponsored would require insurers to cover prostate cancer screening without co-pays, deductibles and other cost-sharing. The bill has passed the Illinois House and Senate.
By La Shawn Ford
 
An 18-year-old man allegedly stabbed a man to death Feb. 25, 2022.
Crime
Man charged with first-degree murder in Chicago Lawn shooting
Dywon Sheppard, 37, was fatally shot and another man was wounded Dec. 9 in the 2400 block of West 63rd Street.
By Sun-Times Wire
 