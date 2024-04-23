The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Dear Abby Advice Lifestyles

Dear Abby: Couple’s noisy canoodling bugs the neighbors

Funny at first, the racket during their many intimate moments now disturbs people and keeps them up at night.

By  Abigail Van Buren
   
SHARE Dear Abby: Couple’s noisy canoodling bugs the neighbors
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-530.jpg

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I live in a lovely older neighborhood and have enjoyed wonderful neighbors over many years. The homes are close together with windows often left open in spring, summer and fall, as large shade trees keep our homes cool.

A couple of years ago, our longtime next-door neighbors moved, and a new neighbor, a single woman, moved in. She was quiet, and we would occasionally visit in the yard. Well, over the last few months, a “problem” has developed. This neighbor has a new male friend who is there much of the time. Since the new friend’s arrival, loud moaning sounds frequently emanate from her home.

It quickly went from a bit funny to shocking to annoying. It’s unbelievable how loud and prolonged the moaning sounds are, the “Oh, Gods,” the slapping and spanking sounds, not to mention the frequent back-to-back sessions.

Other neighbors hear it and have commented, so it’s not just we who are offended. One neighbor thought someone was in distress and almost called the police until another neighbor told her what it was. It has awakened us and kept us up at night. Also of concern is that there are small children among our nearest neighbors.

Abby, is there anything you can suggest I do so our neighbor keeps her private business private without embarrassing or offending her? I would sure like to put an end to the auditory assault. — KEPT AWAKE IN OHIO

DEAR KEPT AWAKE: Approach your neighbor privately and inform her that the sounds of her lovemaking are creating a disturbance not only for you, but also for the other neighbors. Tell her that one of them nearly called the cops, but someone was able to stop the person. Then suggest that when she entertains her gentleman caller, they close the windows, because not only are people scandalized, but there are children who can hear what’s going on. Then cross your fingers. If the noise isn’t abated, DO inform the authorities. Perhaps they can be more persuasive.

DEAR ABBY: I’ve been married to my husband for 40 (long) years. Whenever I do something wrong, I get a note on the kitchen counter. This has gone on for years and years. This is the note I woke up to this morning. “Why did you leave the light on in the garage? To burn it out to see what I would do? I will do nothing except go to the garage in daylight.” He always makes it seem like I purposely do things. I’m tired of being treated like this. What is his problem? — NOTES IN THE EAST

DEAR NOTES: I will assume you have addressed this directly with your husband. For whatever reason, he is hesitant to communicate with you face-to-face, which is why he resorts to notes on the kitchen counter. Instead of openly expressing his annoyance, he expresses it indirectly, which is the definition of passive-aggression. The next time it happens, call him on it — and confront him directly.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Abby shares more than 100 of her favorite recipes in two booklets: “Abby’s Favorite Recipes” and “More Favorite Recipes by Dear Abby.” Send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $16 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby, Cookbooklet Set, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I wasn’t supposed to see my sister’s texts complaining about me
Dear Abby: Grieving friend accuses me of having affair with her husband
Dear Abby: I gave my keepsake ring to friend who now claims it was hers all along
Dear Abby: Decades after their ugly divorce, my parents still keep bringing it up
Dear Abby: Groom worries about tattooed cousin at his wedding
Dear Abby: Mom helps with our kids but favors sister’s over mine
The Latest
Education
CPS’ selective, magnet schools appear to take hit under new equity funding formula
Local School Councils at several specialty elementary schools say they are facing budget cuts — a claim backed up by a WBEZ/Sun-Times analysis.
By Sarah Karp | WBEZ and Nader Issa
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Wednesday, April 24, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Chicago White Sox v Minnesota Twins
White Sox
White Sox blow three-run lead to Twins, find another way to lose
It was the fifth loss in a row and 11th in the last 12 games for the Sox, who plummeted to 3-20.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Bengals Draft Football
Bears
Bears’ second selection in NFL Draft is where the mystery starts
By pure circumstance, USC quarterback Caleb Williams was on the same flight to Detroit on Tuesday as Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze. Time will tell whether they’re on the same flight out of Detroit — and to Chicago — on Friday morning.
By Patrick Finley
 
Former White Sox broadcaster Ken "Hawk" Harrelson speaks before a White Sox game in 2018.
White Sox
Ken 'Hawk' Harrelson on White Sox: 'It's been ugly, and I feel bad for our fans'
Harrelson says he feels bad for chairman Jerry Reinsdorf, too.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 