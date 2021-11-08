There have been many complaints in recent years about dirty conditions at Chicago Public Schools’ classrooms and lunchrooms. Here’s all of the Sun-Times’ latest reporting on CPS’ custodial issues and how it has responded to complaints.

Share All sharing options for: Dirty schools: Latest on the CPS cleanliness issues

The back and forth over filthy conditions at Chicago Public Schools came to a head last week with the departure of facilities chief Clarence Carson, a CPS parent brought in three years ago to fix cleanliness issues that preceded him.

Condition problems have been documented by the Sun-Times at some schools citywide since at least 2018.

In one recent case, the staff, parents and students at Eberhart Elementary on the Southwest Side took matters into their own hands until CPS finally sent a substitute custodian — after Sun-Times reporters asked about the filth.

Below, you’ll find all of the Sun-Times’ reporting on the CPS’ issues with cleaning its schools and complaints from communities across the city.