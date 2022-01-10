CTU calls delegates meeting to weigh CPS proposal to return to schools Wednesday

A new proposal from Chicago Public Schools would send students back to in-person learning Wednesday after four consecutive days of canceled classes, and the Chicago Teachers Union’s governing body is meeting Monday evening to review the proposal.

“Today’s negotiations were productive,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement. “We are waiting to hear back from [CTU]. We will update parents, students and members of the public as soon as we are able.”

The union’s 700-member house of delegates convened Monday evening to discuss the school district’s offer, the details of which were unclear. A CTU spokesman said it was “looking like” the delegates would vote on the proposal.

Lightfoot and CPS CEO Pedro Martinez said in separate interviews with local and national news outlets that they felt “cautiously optimistic” they could land a deal.

“Both sides want to make a deal. I’m hoping we have news for parents very soon,” Martinez told CNN, “hopefully within a couple of hours at the very latest.”

Lightfoot told ABC7 Chicago the two sides had “exchanged proposals back and forth, and I’m hoping that we’re going to have something to announce positively later today.”

The union threw cold water on those claims, CTU Vice President Stacy Davis Gates tweeting in response to Martinez’s comments: “They do this all the time. Knock it off.”

As has been the case since the CTU voted to refuse in-person work over COVID-19 conditions last Tuesday, principals started canceling Tuesday’s classes in the afternoon.

At one West Side high school, one principal said only a handful of more than 100 staff members had shown up Monday, while several dozen more — the highest since the pandemic started — were in quarantine.

The move came after CTU President Jesse Sharkey took a shot at Lightfoot’s unwillingness to negotiate early Monday.

“We feel like we’re at a point where we don’t have enough at the table to be able to go back to the people who, frankly, have sacrificed a lot at this point, and confidently say, ‘This is something that can help us ensure our safety,’” Sharkey said. “The mayor is being relentless, but she’s being relentlessly stupid, relentlessly stubborn.”

In the escalating war of words, Sharkey also said: “The mayor is saying she is going to be relentless in prosecuting a case, but the mayor is not a prosecutor and I’m not a criminal being prosecuted. Our members are not people who’ve done anything wrong.”

“Bargaining is at serious phase; that’s good news, but what’s not good news is that we still remain apart on a number of key features that we need to restart our stalled schools,” Sharkey said outside Spry Elementary in the Little Village neighborhood.

Lightfoot said in the ABC7 interview that Sharkey’s comments showed he was a “desperate man.”

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was peppered with questions about the closed district during a Monday briefing, with the Biden Administration, she said, “in regular touch” with “the governor and his team and the mayor as well” with those conversations “behind the scenes.”

Asked if President Joe Biden should use his “bully pulpit to tell the teachers union in Chicago to get back in the classroom,” she said — as she did last week when asked about the closure of city schools — Biden “has been very clear” that “we are on the side of schools being open. ... We will continue to convey that clearly.”

Contributing: Lynn Sweet