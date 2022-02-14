Lake View school — renamed to honor Harriet Tubman instead of racist biologist — unveils new sign

The first Chicago school to remove its problematic namesake held a pep rally to unveil its new sign Monday in what district officials called the first of many similar ceremonies to come.

Chicago Public Schools’ Harriet Tubman Elementary in Lake View was long named after racist Swiss American biologist Louis Agassiz. A group of parents made several unsuccessful pushes to change the name before succeeding last year.

CPS is allowing other schools to consider changes after a Chicago Sun-Times review in late 2020 found 30 schools are named after slaveholders and more after other racists. Students at many schools have actively called for reviews of their buildings’ names, and outgoing chief equity officer Maurice Swinney has said an updated policy for those considering changes could go to the Board of Education for a vote next week. Those new rules were expected last year but were delayed.

Officials said the change to Harriet Tubman Elementary was “more inclusive and representative of CPS values.”

“The CPS Office of Equity is committed to a comprehensive review process to consider new school names when a school is named after individuals who do not represent the values of our students, families, faculty and support staff,” CPS said.

Schools chief Pedro Martinez, outgoing chief equity office Maurice Swinney, Ald. Tom Tunney (44th) and State Sen. Sara Feigenholtz joined the school community for a celebration Monday afternoon. Teachers spoke positively about the change, while students put on dance performances in the gymnasium to a cheering audience. Students, staff and officials gathered outside for celebratory photos with a new school sign.

Tubman was born in the 1800s and was once enslaved before she helped hundreds escape using the Underground Railroad. She’s also considered to be the first African American woman to serve in the military as a nurse for the Union Army.