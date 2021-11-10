Republicans will likely soon have a candidate hoping to succeed retiring Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White.

State Rep. Dan Brady signaled on Wednesday that he plans to make a run for the office, filing updated campaign committee documents with the state’s board of elections that show he’s seeking the Office of the Illinois Secretary of State.

Reached later Wednesday, Brady didn’t want to give too much away as he’s still finalizing his plans for a bid for the office, but he said “stay tuned, there will be more details and information forthcoming about my intentions.”

Once Brady decides to make it official, he’ll become the first Republican to join the four Democrats already vying for their party’s nomination.

The Bloomington lawmaker has been exploring a run for the office since legislators concluded their spring session, talking to, and meeting with, different stakeholders and traveling to different parts of the state.

“I think when you say you’re exploring an office you have to do that — you have to explore and you have to get people’s input and feedback,” Brady said. “That’s what I’ve been seeking and doing, and stay tuned for more details.”

Once White announced he was retiring, Democrats lined up early for the chance to win their party’s nomination for the office, which issues driver’s licenses, vehicle registrations and oversees the state’s library among other things.

Democrats vying to succeed White include former Illinois Treasurer Alexi Giannoulias, Chicago City Clerk Anna Valencia, Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd) and Ald. David Moore (17th).

Democrats have had a lock on the office since White took over in 1999. Before that, Republicans held the post for much of the 1980s and ‘90s. The last GOP secretary of state was George Ryan, who served two terms before he was elected governor in 1998.