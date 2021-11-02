 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Republicans leading Democrats in Virginia and New Jersey governor’s races — and likely worrying Biden

The bruising Virginia campaign pitted Democrat Terry McAuliffe, a prominent figure in Democratic politics and a former Virginia governor, against Republican Glenn Youngkin, a political newcomer and former business executive.

By Will Weissert | Associated Press Updated
Sarah Rankin — Associated Press
Supporters of Republican Virginia gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin gather for an election night party in Chantilly, Va., on Tuesday.
Supporters of Republican Virginia gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin gather for an election night party in Chantilly, Va., on Tuesday.
Andrew Harnik/AP

RICHMOND, Va. — Tight races for governor unfolded in Virginia and New Jersey late Tuesday with the Democratic candidates narrowly trailing their Republican rivals in states that President Joe Biden easily captured a year ago.

The races were too early to call with the vote counts still underway.

In Virginia, Democrat Terry McAuliffe addressed supporters in the Washington suburbs, vowing to “count all these votes.”

Kristin Davison, an aide to Republican Glenn Youngkin, appeared onstage at a separate event and said his campaign would continue to track the incoming votes but was pleased with the way things appeared to be headed.

CNN was reporting Youngkin leading McAuliffe, 51% to 48.3% with 95% of precincts counted.

Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin, second from left, and his wife Suzanne, left, talk to U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas and his wife, Heidi, during an election night watch party in Chantilly, Virginia.
Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin, second from left, and his wife Suzanne, left, talk to U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas and his wife, Heidi, during an election night watch party in Chantilly, Virginia.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Meanwhile, in New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy was trying to win reelection against Republican former State Assembly member Jack Ciattarelli in a race that was also too early to call. If successful, Murphy would be the first Democrat reelected as the state’s governor in 44 years.

CNN had Ciattarelli leading Murphy, 50.4% to 48.8% with 72% of precincts reporting.

The evening’s results, though, may ultimately be interpreted as an early judgment of Biden, who captured Virginia last year by a comfortable 10-point margin and easily won New Jersey. The closeness of governor’s races indicated just how much his party’s political fortunes have changed in a short period.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy speaks during a Get Out The Vote rally on October 28, 2021 in New Brunswick, New Jersey.
Yana Paskova/Getty Images file

The White House has been shaken in recent months by the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan, a sometimes sluggish economic recovery amid the pandemic and a legislative agenda at risk of stalling on Capitol Hill.

A loss in Virginia, which has trended toward Democrats for more than a decade would particularly deepen the sense of alarm inside the party heading into next year’s midterm elections, when control of Congress is at stake. But Biden expressed optimism going into the evening while acknowledging that “the off-year is always unpredictable.”

“I think we’re going to win in Virginia,” Biden said at a news conference in Scotland, where he was attending an international climate summit. “I don’t believe — and I’ve not seen any evidence that — whether or not I am doing well or poorly, whether or not I’ve got my agenda passed or not, is gonna have any real impact on winning or losing.”

Elsewhere, Democrat Eric Adams won the New York City mayoral election, and a ballot question promoted by top national progressives was defeated in Minneapolis. It had sought to reshape policing in the city, where the killing of George Floyd last year touched off sweeping demonstrations for racial justice across the nation.

But no other race received the level of attention of the Virginia governor’s campaign. That’s in part because such contests in many states have sometimes shown voter frustration with a party newly in power, foreshadowing significant turnover in Congress the following year.

Campaign signs are on display in front of the Fairfax County Government Center on election day in Fairfax, Virginia.
Campaign signs are on display in front of the Fairfax County Government Center on election day in Fairfax, Virginia.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

In 2009, during President Barack Obama’s first year in office, Republican Bob McDonnell’s victory in Virginia previewed a disastrous midterm cycle for Democrats, who lost more than 60 House seats the following year.

AP VoteCast, a survey of statewide voters, showed about half of Virginians had favorable opinions of Youngkin, compared to a 55% unfavorability rating for Trump, suggesting that the Republican gubernatorial candidate had successfully distanced himself from the former president. Youngkin was endorsed by Trump but didn’t personally appear with him, though the party is still dominated by the former president.

McAuliffe, by contrast, campaigned with his party’s top national stars, including Biden, whose last visit to Virginia came a week before Election Day. VoteCast found Biden underwater, with 48% of Virginia’s voters approving of his job performance compared to 52% disapproving — especially stark in a state he had won so handily.

It also found that Youngkin was making small gains in the suburbs, staying competitive with McAuliffe after about 6 in 10 voters in the same areas backed Biden over Trump last year.

In Norfolk, along the state’s Atlantic coast, 29-year-old Cassandra Ogren said she voted for McAuliffe in part because of his support for abortion rights and her concern about restrictions recently enacted in Texas, where a new law mostly bans the procedure. But she was also motivated by Youngkin’s ties to Trump.

“Anyone endorsed by President Trump is not someone I want representing me,” Ogren said.

The significance many voters placed on school issues, meanwhile, seemed good news for Youngkin. His pledge to ensure parents have greater say in what their kids are taught was a centerpiece of his campaign — possibly foreshadowing similar arguments GOP candidates will use across the country next year.

Youngkin has decried “critical race theory,” an academic framework that centers on the idea that racism is systemic in the nation’s institutions and that they function to maintain the dominance of white people. In recent months, it has become a catch-all political buzzword for any teaching in schools about race and American history.

The issue took on greater weight after McAuliffe said during a debate that “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.”

Bennett White, 24, a Youngkin voter in Norfolk, said he didn’t want “our next generation of leaders to be looking at their peers in the lens of race.”

“I just want to make sure that my mom is safe in the classroom,” said White whose mother is a teacher, “and that her ideals and everyone’s ideals are protected, and we’re not turning into brainwashing academies.”

Associated Press writers Ben Finley in Norfolk, Virginia, Hank Kurz in Richmond, Virginia, and Jill Colvin in New York contributed to this report.

Next Up In Elections

The Latest

Atlanta Braves win their first World Series since 1995

Jorge Soler hit his third home run of the Series, a go-ahead three-run drive in the third off Luis Garcia, and Freddie Freeman and Dansby Swanson also connected.

By Ben Walker | AP Sports Writer

Off-duty police officer fatally shot in home near O’Hare

The man was shot in the body and transported to Lutheran General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

By Clare Spaulding

Boston mayoral winner Michelle Wu: Raised in Barrington, ran tea house on Lincoln Avenue in Chicago

Wu grew up mostly in suburban Barrington. She attended the Roslyn Road Elementary School; Hough Street Elementary; Prairie Middle School; and Barrington High, graduating in 2003.

By Lynn Sweet

Let the junior jabs begin: U.S. gives final OK for kids 5-11 to get Pfizer vaccine

CDC approval clears final hurdle for kids to receive COVID-19 shots in reduced doses.

By LAURAN NEERGAARD | AP Medical Writer and MIKE STOBBE | AP Medical Writer

Rev. Jesse Jackson released from Washington, D.C., hospital after fall at Howard University

Jackson was discharged Tuesday afternoon after he fell and hit his head while entering a building on campus Monday, according to a news release from the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

By Clare Spaulding

Defrocked priest, convicted child molester released from custody nearly a month ago

Daniel McCormack was released Oct. 7 from a Rushville detention facility, the Illinois Department of Human Services confirmed.

By Clare Spaulding and Stefano Esposito