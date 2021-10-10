 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Paul McCartney says John Lennon responsible for Beatle breakup

“I didn’t instigate the split,” McCartney said on BBC Radio 4’s “This Cultural Life’’ that is scheduled to air on Oct. 23. “That was our Johnny.’’

By Associated Press
Danica Kirka
The Beatles are seen performing, date unknown. From left to right: Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Ringo Starr, and John Lennon. McCartney has revisited the breakup of The Beatles, refuting the suggestion that he was responsible for the group’s demise. Speaking on an episode of BBC Radio 4’s “This Cultural Life’’ that is scheduled to air Oct 23, McCartney said it was John Lennon who wanted to disband The Beatles.
The Beatles are seen performing, date unknown. From left to right: Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Ringo Starr, and John Lennon. McCartney has revisited the breakup of The Beatles, refuting the suggestion that he was responsible for the group’s demise. Speaking on an episode of BBC Radio 4’s “This Cultural Life’’ that is scheduled to air Oct 23, McCartney said it was John Lennon who wanted to disband The Beatles.
AP

LONDON — Paul McCartney has revisited the breakup of The Beatles, flatly disputing the suggestion that he was responsible for the group’s demise.

Speaking on an episode of BBC Radio 4’s “This Cultural Life’’ that is scheduled to air on Oct. 23, McCartney said it was John Lennon who wanted to disband The Beatles.

“I didn’t instigate the split,” McCartney said. “That was our Johnny.’’

The band’s fans have long debated who was responsible for the breakup, with many blaming McCartney. But McCartney said Lennon’s desire to “break lose’’ was the main driver behind the split.

Confusion about the breakup was allowed to fester because their manager asked the band members to keep quiet until he concluded a number of business deals, McCartney said.

The interview comes ahead Peter Jackson’s six-hour documentary chronicling the final months of the band. “The Beatles: Get Back,” set for release in November on Disney+, is certain to revisit the breakup of the legendary band. McCartney’s comments were first reported by The Observer.

When asked by interviewer John Wilson about the decision to strike out on his own, McCartney retorted: “Stop right there. I am not the person who instigated the split. Oh no, no, no. John walked into a room one day and said, ‘I am leaving The Beatles.’ Is that instigating the split, or not?”

McCartney expressed sadness over the breakup, saying the group was still making “pretty good stuff.”

“This was my band, this was my job, this was my life. So I wanted it to continue,” McCartney said.

Next Up In Entertainment and Culture

The Latest

‘The World Goes ‘Round’ puts fresh spin on Kander & Ebb showtunes

The five singers in Marriott Theatre musical pour emotion into numbers from "Chicago," "Cabaret," "Kiss of the Spider Woman" and other hits.

By Catey Sullivan - For the Sun-Times

Sky take 1-0 series lead in 2021 WNBA Finals, beating Mercury 91-77

Copper and Courtney Vandersloot finished with double-doubles. Copper had a game-high 21 points to go with her 10 rebounds. Vandersloot added 12 points and 11 assists and Candace Parker finished with 16 points and eight rebounds.

By Annie Costabile

The clock is winding down, but Chicago still could make a play to keep the Bears

Chicago does not have the money or financial credit to publicly fund a sports stadium. But the city could offer what it has in abundance — vacant land.

By CST Editorial Board

Khalil Mack, Tashaun Gipson to play for Bears vs. Raiders

Mack said Friday he would play.

By Patrick Finley

Chicago Marathon returns after last year’s COVID cancellation: ‘People are just generally in a good mood because we can just be together’

Despite warnings of potentially hot and humid conditions, racers in the 43rd Chicago Marathon were instead met with mild temperatures, overcast skies and a strong breeze on their backs as they neared the finish line.

By Tom Schuba

Four Downs: News and notes from Week 7 in high school football

What to make of high-scoring games, IC Catholic’s sophs, another MSL star and the Battle of Oswego.

By Michael O'Brien