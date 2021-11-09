Dean Stockwell, starred in ‘Quantum Leap,’ ‘Married to the Mob,’ dies at 85

Dean Stockwell, a veteran actor whose film credits include “Married to the Mob,” “Blue Velvet” and “Paris, Texas,” has died. He was 85. According to media reports, the actor died peacefully in his sleep on Nov. 7.

Stockwell was perhaps best-known for co-starring in the TV series “Quantum Leap” opposite Scott Bakula, earning five Emmy nominations for his role as Admiral Al Calavicci in the sci-fi series and a Golden Globe win for best supporting actor. Sci-fans will also remember him for his role as Brother Cavil in the 2004 TV series revival of “Battlestar Galactica.”

Born in 1936 in West Hollywood, Stockwell’s career spanned more than seven decades. Early film credits include “Anchors Aweigh” opposite Frank Sinatra and Gene Kelly. He also starred in the controversial anti-war 1948 film “The Boy With Green Hair.” Other film roles include “To Live and Die in L.A.,” “The Rainmaker,” “The Player” and the 1984 version of “Dune.”

According to Deadline.com, Stockwell retired from acting in 2015 to pursue a career in art, exhibiting his work under his full name, Robert Dean Stockwell.

Stockwell is survived by his wife, Joy and two children.

