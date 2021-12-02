 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Eddie Mekka, ‘Laverne & Shirley’ star, dies at 69

Mekka starred as Carmine “The Big Ragu” on the hit TV series.

By Miriam Di Nunzio
Actor Eddie Mekka, who starred as Carmine on “Laverne &amp; Shirley,” has died. He was 69.
Actor Eddie Mekka, who starred as Carmine on “Laverne & Shirley,” has died. He was 69.
File Photo

Eddie Mekka, who starred as the singing-dancing Carmine “The Big Ragu” Ragusa on the hit 1970s TV series “Laverne & Shirley” has died. He was 69.

According to a Facebook post by a longtime friend, Mekka died on Saturday at his California home. The cause of death has not been revealed but the Facebook tribute noted the actor “passed away peacefully.”

Mekka, born Edward Rudolph Mekjian in Worcester, Massachusetts, began his career in entertainment at the Worcester County Light Opera in Massachusetts as a voice instructor, according to the New York Post. He soon landed a role in the 1975 Broadway production of “The Lieutenant,” which earned him a Tony Award nomination for best actor in a leading role.

His TV credits included “Blanksy’s Beauties,” “Moonlighting,” “The Love Boat” and most recently “It’s Always Sunday in Philadelphia,” but it was his role as “Laverne & Shirley’s” Carmine, the boyfriend of Cindy Williams’ Shirley, a boxer who wanted to make it big on Broadway (his favorite catchphrase was singing the opening lyrics to the Tony Bennett classic “Rags to Riches”), that forever endeared him to audiences. The series co-starred Penny Marshall as Laverne.

Williams paid tribute to Mekka via Twitter calling him “a world-class talent who could do it all.”

Mekka’s film credits include “Beaches,” “Dream Girls,” and the 1992 Penny Marshall-directed ‘A League of Their Own,” in which Mekka famously got to show off his hoofing prowess as a soldier courting Madonna’s character, Mae, during a dancing scene at the local bar.

Michael McKean who co-starred as Lenny Kosnowski on “Laverne & Shirley,” remembered Mekka in a Tweet earlier Thursday, calling the actor “a genuinely good guy and purveyor of cheer.”

More to come...

Next Up In Entertainment and Culture

The Latest

Omicron and delta spell return of unpopular restrictions

With the delta variant of COVID-19 pushing up cases in Europe and growing fears over the omicron variant, governments around the world are weighing new measures for populations tired of hearing about restrictions and vaccines.

By Associated Press

OPEC+ sticks to modest boost in oil output despite omicron

In a worst-case scenario, lockdowns triggered by omicron could cut oil demand by nearly 3 million barrels per day in early 2022, according to projections by Rystad Energy.

By Associated Press

White Ohio sheriff’s deputy charged in fatal shooting of Casey Goodson Jr.

The shooting of Goodson, who was Black, took place in Columbus on Dec. 4 while Jason Meade, a white 17-year member of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, was finishing an unsuccessful search for a fugitive as part of his work for a U.S. Marshals Service task force.

By Associated Press

Paris archbishop who had ‘ambiguous’ relationship with woman resigns

Paris Archbishop Michel Aupetit said in a statement Thursday that he offered to step down "to preserve the diocese from the division that suspicion and loss of trust are continuing to provoke."

By Associated Press

US will resume policy for asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico

President Joe Biden scrapped the policy, but a lawsuit by Texas and Missouri has forced him to put it back into effect.

By Associated Press

Bizarre, dog-sized dinosaur species discovered in Chile had a unique slashing tail

The new species, called stegosour, has something never seen before on any animal: seven pairs of ‘blades’ laid out sideways like a slicing weapon.

By Seth Borenstein | AP