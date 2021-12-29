 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Westminster Kennel Club annual dog show postponed due to COVID

The club’s board of governors announced Wednesday it was postponing its 2022 event, scheduled for late January, to later in the year. A new date wasn’t given.

By Associated Press
King, a wire fox terrier, competes in the Best in Show at the 143rd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Feb. 12, 2019, in New York. King won Best in Show.
King, a wire fox terrier, competes in the Best in Show at the 143rd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Feb. 12, 2019, in New York. King went on to win Best in Show.
AP

NEW YORK — The Westminster Kennel Club’s annual dog show has become the latest event to be postponed or canceled in New York as the number of coronavirus cases surges.

The club’s board of governors announced Wednesday it was postponing its 2022 event, scheduled for late January, to later in the year. A new date wasn’t given.

“The health and safety of all participants in the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show are paramount,” the group said in a statement. “We appreciate the community’s continued interest and support as we delay the show to a time when we can safely convene.”

The 144-year-old dog show attracts thousands of competitors from around the U.S. and is normally held in February, with semifinal and final rounds at Madison Square Garden. Last year, it was moved to June and held outdoors at the Lyndhurst estate in suburban Tarrytown, north of New York City. Spectators weren’t allowed, and human participants had to be vaccinated or newly tested.

A Pekingese named Wasabi won best in show, beating out a whippet, a French bulldog, an old English sheepdog, a German shorthaired pointer, a Samoyed and a West Highland white terrier.

With COVID-19 cases now exploding around the U.S., the postponement comes less than two weeks after more than 8,500 canines, owners and handlers converged for another top U.S. dog show, the American Kennel Club National Championship in Orlando, Florida.

Next Up In Entertainment and Culture

The Latest

Ghislaine Maxwell convicted in Epstein sex abuse case

The verdict capped a monthlong trial featuring sordid accounts of the sexual exploitation of girls as young as 14, told by four women who described being abused as teens in the 1990s and early 2000s at Jeffrey Epstein’s palatial homes in Florida, New York and New Mexico.

By Associated Press

The change we wish to see in the world for 2022

Politicos, celebs and others share their New Year’s resolutions as a challenging 2021 draws to a close.

By S. E. Cupp

Renaming schools is complicated, but a teaching opportunity

The totality of a historical figure’s contributions to society should be considered when deciding whether to remove the name of a slaveowner.

By Letters to the Editor

Beloved West Side children’s garden to undergo $5.6 million renovation

The Elizabeth Morse Genius Children’s Garden at the Garfield Park Conservatory will reopen in 2023 with more ADA accessibility and new learning spaces.

By Cheyanne M. Daniels

New Trier shuts down West Aurora, advances to Pontiac semifinals

The Trevians didn’t allow the Blackhawks to score a field goal for the first nine minutes and allowed just one bucket in the first 12.

By Michael O'Brien

Cook County judge accused of making comment that ‘likely’ violated code of conduct

Judge Raul Vega was reassigned to administrative duties after he allegedly made the comment to another judge. What Vega said has not been revealed but he was replaced as the presiding judge of the domestic violence division last week.

By Matthew Hendrickson