 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Field Museum needs to reimagine its African exhibit, says new curator who plans to do just that

Foreman Bandama, the museum’s new assistant curator of African anthropology, says the 30-year-old exhibit is out of date. A new exhibit will highlight African innovation, he says.

By Sneha Dey
The Field Museum’s new assistant curator of African anthropology talks to museum visitors Maureen Haines and her kids Nicholas and Evie about African metalwork with the museum’s collection.
Foreman Bandama, the Field Museum’s new assistant curator of African anthropology, talks to museum visitors Maureen Haines and her kids Nicholas and Evie about African metalwork with the museum’s collection.
Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Foreman Bandama is an African archaeologist and curator with the Field Museum, but he doesn’t want you to visit the Africa exhibit just yet.

“If you said let’s go to the Africa hall today, I would not want to go with you,” Bandama said.

The showcase hasn’t been updated since it opened up to the public in 1993. In his new role as assistant curator of African anthropology, he wants to reimagine the exhibit — something the museum is already planning to do, he said.

The Field Museum’s Africa exhibit should do more to celebrate the continent’s innovation and achievements, according to Bandama.

“The hall is old and needs to be updated. It’s not communicating these achievements that I’m talking about here,” he said.

Bandama says museum-goers do not typically expect to find innovation in the Africa exhibit, Bandama said, like they do with European exhibits. He wants to change that.

“Africa is the one place on the continent where almost everything has been taken for granted,” he said. “Africa objects outside of Africa must speak to the African story. They must highlight what Africa was able to do, that Africa was also a place of knowledge production.”

With Bandama’s vision of showcasing African ingenuity, Kate Golembiewski, the museum’s science communications manager, said she hopes the exhibit will move towards a more nuanced representation of Africa.

The Field Museum also plans to bring in leaders from African communities to help curate the new exhibit, Golembiewski added.

Foreman Bandama takes a mask from Ghana out of a glass case.
Foreman Bandama takes a mask from Ghana out of a glass case. At an open house at the Field Museum, he talks to visitors about African metalwork from the museum’s behind-the-scenes collection.
Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The museum’s existing collection already has objects that demonstrate the technology and innovation among Africans throughout history.

At an open house at the Field Museum Wednesday, Bandama showed off a weight from Ghana shaped like a peanut, which was made of brass and used to measure gold. He pointed to the details in the craftsmanship in the item, which is not currently on display.

Although he wasn’t sure why the artist chose the design, peanuts were a staple of their diet and likely considered valuable at the time.

“Today, if I’m trying to sell gold, I don’t think I would use a peanut,” he said.

The collection also has bangles with detailed etchings representing marriage and fertility.

Bandama comes to the Field Museum from academia. He was formerly a lecturer at Sol Plaatje University in Kimberley, South Africa and a post-doctoral researcher at the University of Cape Town. As a curator, he said he still gets to teach — but now his “students” are the museum’s visitors.

In his research, he has specialized in the anthropology of technology, and the mining and metallurgy of Iron Age agriculturalist communities.

“The main thing that drives me is the need to present African achievements,” he said. “With metals, you can pin down this particular technology, you can tell that people are being innovative.”

Next Up In Entertainment and Culture

The Latest

Jurors sent home without reaching verdict in Jussie Smollett case

The panel of six men and six women, including a Black man, spent 2 1⁄2 hours in deliberations Wednesday. The jurors will return Thursday morning to deliberate.

By Matthew Hendrickson and Andy Grimm

State Rep. Delia Ramirez launches congressional bid in new heavily Hispanic district in Illinois

The new 3rd Congressional District is so Democratic that the winner of the June primary will likely clinch the seat next November.

By Lynn Sweet

Homewood-East Hazel Crest aces out south suburban casino rivals, Las Vegas-based developer takes the pot in Waukegan

State regulators rejected bids from Matteson, as well as a Waukegan proposal from a former state senator who poured thousands of dollars into local elections.

By Mitchell Armentrout

Without Jujhar Khaira, Blackhawks need depth forwards to start chipping in

Before his injury, Khaira had been one of few Hawks forwards showing at least a little offensive spark. The rest of the bottom-six crew direly need to increase their production.

By Ben Pope

Minnesota cop ‘failed’ Daunte Wright, prosecutor says; defense calls it mistake

Kim Potter, 49, is charged with first-degree and second-degree manslaughter. The white former officer, who resigned two days after the shooting, has said she meant to use her Taser on Wright, who was Black.

By Associated Press

The Mix: Things to do in Chicago Dec. 9-15

There’s plenty to see and do online and in-person in the week ahead.

By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times