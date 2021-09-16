 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Mayim Bialik, Ken Jennings will share hosting duties on ‘Jeopardy!’ through end of year

Mike Richards, who lost his as executive producer of the TV game show was initially tapped as Alex Trebek’s successor but left the show after past misogynistic and disparaging comments surfaced.

By Associated Press
Ken Jennings (pictured in 2020) and Mayim Bialik (pictured in 2018) will split co-hosting duties on “Jeopardy!” following the departure of Mike Richards.
AP

NEW YORK — Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will split “Jeopardy!” hosting duties for the remainder of the game show’s 38th season.

Sony Pictures Television announced the host plan Thursday, the same week that episodes filmed by ousted host Mike Richards are airing.

Richards, who also lost his role as “Jeopardy!” executive producer, was initially tapped as Alex Trebek’s successor but left the show after past misogynistic and disparaging comments surfaced.

Bialik was tapped as interim host, and her episodes will air through Nov. 5. After that, Sony says Jennings and Bialik will share hosting duties based on their schedules. The season is scheduled to run through the end of the year.

Jennings, the record-holder for longest “Jeopardy!” winning streak, is a consulting producer on the show. Bialik has already been chosen to host “Jeopardy!” prime-time and spinoff series, including a new college championship.

“Jeopardy!” used a series of guest hosts, including Richards, for shows filmed after Trebek’s death. The beloved host died last November of cancer.

