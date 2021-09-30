2021 Fall/Winter Entertainment Guide for Chicago

Find something fun to do in the city with our Fall/Winter Entertainment Guide.

The arrival of cooler weather and shorter days can’t stop Chicago from offering up tons of engaging options for entertainment at any given time.

To help you find ways to make the most of the upcoming months, we’ve assembled our Fall/Winter Entertainment Guide full of outings and events perfect for fans of movies, music, dance and more. For your own sanity, the list does not include Bears football.

Among family-friendly options, both spooky Halloween-themed and otherwise, are Morton Arboretum, Open House Chicago and the The Dr. Seuss Experience at Water Tower Place. The fall film slate also includes some big blockbusters and potential Oscar contenders. Sun-Times film critic Richard Roeper previewed the 10 movies he can’t wait to see, including “The Last Duel” and “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.”

And if combining live wrestling with classic tunes from The Beatles sounds up your alley, well, we’ve got great news for you.

Check out all of the stories posted from this year’s Fall/Winter Entertainment Guide below.