The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Entertainment and Culture News Movies and TV

Clarence Gilyard Jr., actor in ‘Die Hard’ films and ‘Matlock’ TV series dies at 66

His death was announced this week by the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where he taught stage and screen acting.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Clarence Gilyard Jr., actor in ‘Die Hard’ films and ‘Matlock’ TV series dies at 66
This 2008 image released by the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, shows Clarence Gilyard Jr., an associate professor of Theater at the school.

This 2008 image released by the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, shows Clarence Gilyard Jr., an associate professor of Theater at the school.

AP

NEW YORK — Clarence Gilyard Jr., a popular supporting actor whose credits include the blockbuster films “Die Hard” and “Top Gun” and the hit television series “Matlock” and “Walker, Texas Ranger,” has died at age 66.

His death was announced this week by the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where he taught stage and screen acting. Additional details were not immediately available Tuesday.

“Professor Gilyard was a beacon of light and strength for everyone around him at UNLV,” the school’s film chair, Heather Addison, said in a statement. “Whenever we asked him how he was, he would cheerfully declare that he was ‘Blessed!’ But we are truly the ones who were blessed to be his colleagues and students for so many years.”

Gilyard was a Moses Lake, Washington, native. He had a prolific career as an actor, starting in the 1980s with appearances in “Diff’rent Strokes,” ”The Facts of Life” and other shows. He then appeared in two of the biggest movies of the decade: “Top Gun,” in which he played Sundown, a radar intercept officer, and “Die Hard,” when he was featured as a villainous computer maven whose one liners included “You didn’t bring me along for my charming personality.”

In the 1990s, he was on the side of law enforcement in “Matlock,” playing opposite Andy Griffith, and “Walker, Texas Ranger,” which starred Chuck Norris. His other credits include “The Karate Kid: Part II,” a stage production of “Driving Miss Daisy” and an appearance alongside “Die Hard” star Bruce Willis in a commercial for DieHard batteries.

Next Up In Entertainment
Egyptians demand return of Rosetta stone from the British Museum
Dear Abby: I’m 56 and want a child, but my husband doesn’t
Funny ‘Christmas With the Campbells’ brings all the holiday warmth — and some weirdness too
Horoscope for Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022
Ye agrees to pay Kim Kardashian $200,000 a month in custody agreement
Goodman’s ‘Christmas Carol’ and its longtime Scrooge wow a first-time viewer
The Latest
Screen_Shot_2022_08_30_at_8.21.05_PM.png
News
Man charged with murder after fatal beating in Humboldt Park
Jacquail Jones attacked a man in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
The U.S. men’s team celebrates its victory over Iran at the World Cup.
Soccer
Men’s World Cup win over Iran means bigger payday for U.S. women’s team
he U.S. women’s team will make at least three times more from the men’s World Cup than they received for winning the 2019 women’s tournament.
By Associated Press
 
merlin_108355954.jpg
Sports
Packers ‘guessing’ they’ll face Justin Fields on Sunday
Though Fields or back-up Trevor Siemian — or even Nathan Peterman — could start, Packers coach Matt LaFleur said “the majority” of his team’s preparation will be for Fields. “I think we’d be foolish not to plan for Justin, because if you don’t, you will get gutted.
By Mark Potash
 
This photo provided by the British Museum, shows the Rosetta Stone, the centerpiece of a new exhibition at the London museum titled, “Hieroglyphs unlocking ancient Egypt,” celebrating the 200th anniversary of the stone’s decipherment.
Entertainment and Culture
Egyptians demand return of Rosetta stone from the British Museum
The inscriptions on the dark grey granite slab became the seminal breakthrough in deciphering ancient Egyptian hieroglyphics after it was taken from Egypt by forces of the British empire in 1801.
By Associated Press
 
Mayor Lori Lightfoot looks on as Chicago Fire Owner and Chairman Joe Mansueto speaks on Oct. 8, 2019, about the Fire returning to Soldier Field beginning with the 2020 season.
Politics
Lopez wants Ethics Board, IG to investigate Fire owner’s $25K contribution to Lightfoot
Lopez said he believes the contribution from billionaire Joe Mansueto, founder of Morningstar, Inc., “represents a gross & familiar abuse of power and, at minimum, a potential violation” of the city’s ethics ordinance.
By Fran Spielman
 