Christine McVie, co-lead singer and keyboardist for Fleetwood Mac, has died at 79

Christine McVie, the co-lead singer, keyboardist and songwriter for Fleetwood Mac, has died following a brief illness. She was 79.

Her passing was announced by the band via social media accounts on Wednesday.

“There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a kind, special and talented beyond measure,” the band’s official statement read, in part.

Her family posted the news on McVie’s Facebook page, writing: “On behalf of Christine McVie’s family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine’s death. She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness. She was in the company of her family. We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally. RIP Christine McVie.”

McVie joined the British-American rock band in 1970. The band, known for McVie-driven hits such as “Little Lies,” “You Make Loving Fun” and “Hold Me,” among many others, has sold more than 100 million records worldwide. The band boasts nine Top 10 hits including “Dreams,” which hit the No. 1 spot in 1977.

McVie was born on July 12, 1943, in Bouth, England.

More to come...

