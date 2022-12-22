Some Chicago area attractions, entertainment closed, postponed due to severe weather
The Field Museum, Shedd Aquarium and Botanic Gardens are among the many area attractions whose hours of operation are affected by the winter snow storm.
The dangerous winter storm has made its arrival known in the Chicago area.
Here’s a list of some of the events that are either closed or postponing performances in the coming days:
- Lincoln Park Zoo announced it will be closed Friday, and its “ZooLights” festival will be canceled Friday due to the extreme weather conditions. Ticketholders for the Dec. 23 date are being notified via email with more information.
- The Shedd Aquarium will close at 2 p.m. Thursday.
- The Chicago Theatre concert by a cappella group Straight No Chaser scheduled for Friday has been postponed until Jan. 5. Tickets for the earlier date will be honored.
- The final two runs of the CTA’s “Holiday Bus” scheduled for Thursday and Friday are cancelled.
- Winterland at Gallagher Way is closed through Sunday. It reopens Dec. 26.
- The Botanic Garden in Glencoe will be closed Friday through Sunday. Its holiday “Lightscape” is canceled for Thursday and Friday; ticket holders will be contacted via email with more information.
- The Field Museum will close at 2 p.m. Thursday and remain closed on Friday. The museum will close at 3 p.m. on Saturday and will be closed on Christmas Day (as previously scheduled). Regular visiting hours resume on Dec. 26.
- The Chicago Children’s Museum will be closed Dec. 23-25. It reopens Dec. 26.
- The Adler Planetarium is closed Friday through Sunday.
- The Children’s Museum in Oak Lawn will be closed Friday through Sunday.
- American Blues Theater’s “It’s A Wonderful Life” has canceled its final performances, Dec. 23-24. Ticketholders are being notified via email.
- Secretary of State offices and driver services facilities will close at 1 p.m. Thursday. They will reopen Dec. 27.
