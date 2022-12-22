Some Chicago area attractions, entertainment closed, postponed due to severe weather

The dangerous winter storm has made its arrival known in the Chicago area.

Here’s a list of some of the events that are either closed or postponing performances in the coming days:



Lincoln Park Zoo announced it will be closed Friday, and its “ZooLights” festival will be canceled Friday due to the extreme weather conditions. Ticketholders for the Dec. 23 date are being notified via email with more information.

The Shedd Aquarium will close at 2 p.m. Thursday.

The Chicago Theatre concert by a cappella group Straight No Chaser scheduled for Friday has been postponed until Jan. 5. Tickets for the earlier date will be honored.

The final two runs of the CTA's "Holiday Bus" scheduled for Thursday and Friday are cancelled.