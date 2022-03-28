The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 28, 2022
Entertainment and Culture Movies and TV Celebrities

Academy condemns Will Smith’s actions during Oscars telecast, launches formal review

“We ... will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our bylaws, standards of conduct and California law,” a statement released on Monday from AMPAS, read, in part.

By Jake Coyle | AP Film Writer
 March 28, 2022 02:39 PM
SHARE Academy condemns Will Smith’s actions during Oscars telecast, launches formal review
Will Smith slaps Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on Sunday night.

Will Smith slaps Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on Sunday night.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

LOS ANGELES — The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences on Monday said condemns the actions of Will Smith during Sunday night’s Oscars and it will launch a formal review of his slapping of presenter Chris Rock.

In a statement Monday, the film academy said: “The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night’s show. We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our bylaws, standards of conduct and California law.”

Smith stunned the Dolby Theatre crowd and viewers at home when he took the stage during Rock’s remarks after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, Smith’s wife. Rock said, “Jada, I love you. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it.”

Related

The joke touched a nerve. Pinkett Smith, whose head is shaved, has spoken publicly about her alopecia diagnosis. Rock has also previously joked about her. Rock hosted the 2016 Oscars, when some were boycotting the ceremony over the #OscarsSoWhite group of nominees, including the Smiths. Said Rock: “Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna’s panties. I wasn’t invited.”

Smith strode on stage and slapped Rock across the face. Back in his seat, Smith twice shouted for Rock to “get my wife’s name out your (expletive) mouth.” His words echoed clearly throughout the Dolby, though ABC cut the audio for about 15 seconds. Within an hour, Smith won best actor. During his acceptance speech, Smith apologized to the academy.

After the show Sunday night, the academy posted a statement condemning violence. The Los Angeles Police Department said Sunday it was aware of a slapping incident at the Oscars but said the person involved had declined to file a police report.

Some academy members, like writer-producer Marshall Herskovitz, called for the academy to take disciplinary action against Smith.

“He disgraced our entire community tonight,” wrote Herskovitz on Twitter.

Whoopi Goldberg, a member of the Academy’s board of governors, said Monday on “The View”: “We’re not going to take that Oscar from him. There will be consequences, I’m sure.”

Next Up In Entertainment
‘Windy City Rehab’ season 3 lands next month on HGTV
Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss from alopecia: what is this autoimmune disease that affects women and men?
Sadly, Will Smith’s slap will leave an indelible mark
Wicker Park artist Megan Williamson shows faces of pandemic Zoom calls: ‘It looks like America to me’
Dear Abby: Grandma’s happy to babysit kids, but only on her terms
Horoscope for Monday, March 28, 2022
The Latest
Justice Thomas Attends Forum On His 30 Year Supreme Court Legacy
Columnists
Ketanji Brown Jackson, Ginni Thomas and the integrity of the Supreme Court
The events from last week are important because they will help to judge the nonpartisan trustworthiness and credibility of one of the most important institutions in our society.
By Jesse Jackson
March 28, 2022 03:00 PM
Screen_Shot_2022_03_28_at_2.04.14_PM.png
Afternoon Edition
Afternoon Edition: March 28, 2022
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Satchel Price
March 28, 2022 03:00 PM
Alison Victoria on “Windy City Rehab.”
Windy City Rehab
‘Windy City Rehab’ season 3 lands next month on HGTV
Host Alison Victoria announced the news via Instagram on Monday.
By Alison Martin
March 28, 2022 02:45 PM
A jury found two Chicago police officers and the City of Chicago liable for the death of 21-year-old Hector Hernandez.
La Voz Chicago
Jurado le otorga $742,000 a los hijos de un hombre asesinado por policías durante una crisis de salud mental
Héctor Hernández recibió 13 disparos por parte de los ex agentes de CPD Patrick Kelly y Antonio Corral en abril de 2014.
By Sophie Sherry
March 28, 2022 02:43 PM
CTA Red Line station at 95th Street on the Dan Ryan Expressway.
La Voz Chicago
Le niegan libertad bajo fianza a empleado de la CTA que le disparó a un hombre ebrio
Los fiscales dijeron que Adams le disparó nueve tiros, impactando al hombre en la espalda, el abdomen y la pierna derecha.
By Tom Schuba and Emmanuel Camarillo
March 28, 2022 02:41 PM