The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 7, 2022
Entertainment and Culture Movies and TV Books

‘Bridgerton’ books popular again, thanks to Netflix series

“My publisher printed up a whole bunch of the new books with Regé and Phoebe on the cover, and they sold out instantly and then every title was sold out,” authorJulia Quinn says.

By Alicia Rancilio| Associated Press
   
SHARE ‘Bridgerton’ books popular again, thanks to Netflix series
Julia Quinn, the author of the “Bridgerton” book series, poses at her home in Seattle earlier this y ear. Two seasons of the “Bridgerton” series, based on her books, are currently streaming on Netflix.&nbsp;

Julia Quinn, the author of the “Bridgerton” book series, poses at her home in Seattle earlier this y ear. Two seasons of the “Bridgerton” series, based on her books, are currently streaming on Netflix.

AP

NEW YORK — Shonda Rhimes was on vacation when she stumbled upon the first book in the Regency-era “Bridgerton” book series, “The Duke & I,” by Julia Quinn and quickly was all in.

“I immediately went out and bought all the rest of her books,” said Rhimes in a recent interview. “Her way with words is delightful. I thought, ’These are characters I’d want to know.’ They had a universal feeling to them and I thought they’d make amazing television.”

Rhimes passed the books on to Chris Van Dusen, who was equally besotted.

“I took them home and fell in love with them from the very first moment I read them,” he said. Van Dusen went on to create, executive produce and serve as showrunner of the series for Netflix.

“Bridgerton” was the first of Rhimes’ series to debut on Netflix under her deal with the streamer and chief content officer Ted Sarandos, and it set a high bar. Debuting on Christmas Day 2020, the show, starring Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor in season one, was a hit.

“I got an email from Ted Sarandos saying ‘Great job,’ which I thought meant great job. And then maybe a week or so in, we started to get the numbers and I really understood what great job meant,” said Rhimes. “I was just excited to have a show at Netflix.”

Author Julia Quinn says she was making a “nice living” as a historical romance writer with a following. The “Bridgerton” series, she says, changed everything to “bonkers.”

Author Julia Quinn says she was making a “nice living” as a historical romance writer with a following. The “Bridgerton” series, she says, changed everything to “bonkers.”|

AP

For Quinn, life was pretty good before Rhimes and Van Dusen came calling in 2017, but it’s only improved since. She was making a “nice living” as a historical romance writer with a following. The show, she says, changed everything to “bonkers.”

“I can’t think of a better word. I was going with surreal for a while, but now we’ve gone from surreal to just bonkers. Every day it seems something new and amazing happens in the ‘Bridgerton’ world.”

Quinn also serves as a consultant on the series and jokes it’s the “easiest” job ever. “I do see the scripts and I’m all, ‘This is great! Nothin’ to say!’”

Season two of “Bridgerton,” adapted from book two, “The Viscount Who Loved Me,” is now playing on Netflix. The new episodes follow Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey,) the family’s oldest child, who enters into the social season intent on finding a bride. Page, whose career has blown up thanks to the series, did not return for season two. Dynevor does appear in a supporting role.

Each book in the series focuses on a different Bridgerton family member and the show’s seasons are following suit. There are eight books in the series, plus a book of epilogues with a short story called “The Bridgertons: Happily Ever After.” A limited prequel TV series, written by Rhimes, is also in development about the origin story of characters Queen Charlotte, Lady Danbury and Lady Violet Bridgerton.

Related

Quinn is enjoying a renewed interest in the “Bridgerton” books.

“Romance writing is like a balloon. Eventually you stretch the balloon as far as you can go, and it’s really hard to get people to come around and go into the balloon. And people outside the balloon have never heard of you, which is totally fine. ‘Bridgerton’ just popped the balloon,” said Quinn.

“Suddenly all sorts of people who never picked up a romance novel or historical romance novel were reading them. In April 2021, all eight books were on the New York Times best seller list at once.”

So how did she decide to create a series about a large family where each book follows a different member?

“Romance series are really more a collection of spin-offs than they are sequels. So it was nothing new. It is new to television, though,” Quinn said. “And, you know, it was something that a lot of the viewers didn’t understand. When they found out that Regé was leaving, everyone’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, the show is going to fall apart without him.’ And of course, all the romance readers are saying, ‘Well, you know, we’d all love to have him continue as a secondary character’—which he is a secondary character in the next book—but it’s a very minor part. The romance readers were saying, ‘Guys, that’s not how it works. We always knew we’d have two different leads next time.’

Quinn’s next book, the graphic novel “ Miss Butterworth and the Mad Baron” comes out in May.

Next Up In Entertainment
WTTW, striking workers reach tentative contract agreement
Dear Abby: Gay man asks — Why won’t straight guys hang out with me?
Don’t be cowed into missing ‘Cow,’ a documentary about a cow
Horoscope for Thursday, April 7, 2022
The Mix: Cool things to do in Chicago April 7-13
Navy Pier’s newest installation: Expo Chicago
The Latest
Pitcher Alec Mills will start the season on the Cubs’ injured list.
Cubs
Cubs place three on injured list
The Opening Day roster features 14 pitchers and 14 position players.
By Maddie Lee
 
President Joe Biden looks to former President Barack Obama after signing an executive order during and event about the Affordable Care Act, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, April 5, 2022.
Nation/World
Speaker Nancy Pelosi positive for COVID-19, was at White House with Biden
Pelosi received a positive test result for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic, her spokesman Drew Hammill said Thursday in a tweet.
By Associated Press
 
Two containers with human remains were found on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 buried in the backyard of a home in Lyons.
Crime
Two brothers in Lyons face charges after mother, sister found buried in backyard
The brothers allegedly told police they buried their mother in the yard in 2015 after their sister pushed her down a flight of stairs. Two years later, they also buried their sister after she died of COVID-19, they allegedly told police.
By David Struett
 
Zach10.jpg
Bulls
Bulls have two more games left to try and reconnect before playoffs
It hasn’t been pretty for weeks, especially against the elite teams throughout the NBA. That doesn’t mean the Bulls can’t find something or at least learn something as the league’s “second season” is set to start. But they better hurry.
By Joe Cowley
 
Mayor Lori Lightfoot (center) joins others in applauding a speaker at a rally March 21 outside WTTW’s studios. To her right are Don Villar, secretary-treasurer of the Chicago Federation of Labor, and U.S. Rep. Marie Newman, D-Ill.
Business
WTTW, striking workers reach tentative contract agreement
Members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers are voting on an agreement and could return to work Friday.
By David Roeder
 