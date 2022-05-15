The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, May 15, 2022
Entertainment and Culture Celebrities

Britney Spears says she’s lost baby due to miscarriage

“Our love for each other is our strength,” the post said. “We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family.”

Associated Press By Associated Press
   
SHARE Britney Spears says she’s lost baby due to miscarriage
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari standing on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” at the TCL Chinese Theatre, Monday, July 22, 2019.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” at the TCL Chinese Theatre, Monday, July 22, 2019.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File

LOS ANGELES — Britney Spears says she has lost a baby early in her pregnancy.

Spears announced the loss on Instagram Saturday in a joint post with her partner, Sam Asghari. The pop superstar, who gained her freedom from a court conservatorship that controlled her life for more than a decade, said in April that she was expecting a child with Asghari.

“It is with deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy. This is a devastating time for any parent,” the post said. “Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news.”

“Our love for each other is our strength,” the post said. “We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family.”

The 40-year-old Spears has said she longed for a baby with the 28-year-old Asghari, a personal trainer, but also said the nearly 14-year-long conservatorship that ended last year forced her to remain on birth control.

The two met on the set of her “Slumber Party” video in 2016.

Spears has two sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Next Up In Entertainment
Dear Abby: I get jealous when my popular sister hangs out with my best friend
Horoscope for Sunday, May 15, 2022
Dear Abby: Grandma still wants to control the money she gave me as a kid
Horoscope for Saturday, May 14, 2022
The spectacle that is ‘Lookingglass Alice’ remains as enchanting as ever
This week in history: ‘Big Bill’s’ big disaster
The Latest
Flowers at the Chicago Botanic Garden Saturday evening, about the time an 18-year-old was murdering 10 people in Buffalo, New York.
Columnists
Why would an 18-year-old kill?
The murder of 10 in Buffalo leaves the riddle of how hate infects the young.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Police say the driver of a 2013 Toyota Highlander was involved in a hit-and-run crash May 11, 2022, in Jefferson Park.
Crime
Police searching for driver in Jefferson Park hit-and-run
A white 2013 Toyota Highlander struck a cyclist about 1 p.m. May 11 at the intersection of Sunnyside and Melvina avenues, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
In this illustration file photo taken on April 26, 2022 a phone screen displays the Twitter logo on a Twitter page background, in Washington, D.C.
Editorials
Seamy side of social media gets a boost from federal court ruling
The judges’ ruling not only plunges social media platforms into uncertainty but also threatens to supercharge spam, harassment, hateful speech, bots, personal attacks and outright lies.
By CST Editorial Board
 
An audit released Thursday found that the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services has failed to implement reforms.
Editorials
Another troubling example of DCFS failure
A damning state audit found that the child welfare agency has failed to implement reforms meant to ensure children’s safety when they are returned home from foster care.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Richard Irvin press conference
Letters to the Editor
Voters want a kinder, gentler America
The public wants specifics about what programs and agendas candidates propose. Meanwhile, there are politicians who have chosen instead to simply attack, vilify and demean their opponents while doing very little to promote their plans if elected.
By Letters to the Editor
 