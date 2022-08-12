The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 12, 2022
Entertainment and Culture Music Movies and TV

Jon Batiste exiting ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ after 7 seasons

Louis Cato, who has served as interim bandleader this summer, will take over on a permanent basis when the show returns for its eighth season in September.

By  Mark Kennedy | AP Entertainment Writer
   
Jon Batiste performs during the Grammy Museum’s “A New York Evening with Jon Batiste” at Library for Performing Arts at Lincoln Center on June 17, 2022, in New York City.

Getty Images

NEW YORK — Jon Batiste, his career soaring after winning multiple Grammys this year, is leaving his perch as bandleader of “The Late Show” after a seven-year run backing up host Stephen Colbert.

“We’ve been so lucky to have a front row seat to Jon’s incredible talent for the past seven years,” Colbert said on Thursday’s show. “But we’re happy for you, Jon, and I can’t wait to have you back on as guest with your next hit record.”

Louis Cato, who has served as interim bandleader this summer, will take over on a permanent basis when the show returns for its eighth season. He has been with the show since its launch. Cato has worked with the likes of Beyonce, Mariah Carey and John Legend and is working on a new album. Colbert called him a musical genius.

“He can play basically every instrument over there,” Colbert said. “Give him an afternoon, he’ll learn how to play Mozart on a shoehorn.”

Batiste has toured globally with his band Stay Human and made a memorable stop at Comedy Central’s “The Colbert Report” in 2014. When producers of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” were considering having a house band the following year, Batiste and Stay Human were a natural fit.

The mutual respect Colbert and Batiste shared was obvious. The bandleader often cheered the comedian’s nightly monologue from the piano, appeared in segments and accompanied the musical guests. Batiste stuck with the gig even during the pandemic, coming up with tunes, both original and covers, on the spot.

The multi-instrumentalist won five Grammys this year. Batiste composed music, consulted on and arranged songs for Pixar’s animated film “Soul,” a mid-life crisis movie mixed with a New York jazz fantasia and a body-swap comedy. He won a Golden Globe for the music alongside Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails; and the trio also earned the Academy Award for best original score. For their work on “Soul,” Batiste, Reznor and Ross won the Grammy for best score soundtrack f or visual media.

