The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, September 8, 2022
Entertainment and Culture Music Celebrities

Wayne Newton enjoying a more ‘up-close’ vibe in his new show

Through all of Las Vegas’ re-imaginings, Newton has remained the constant, the last throwback to the days of the showroom and tuxedoed crooner with a big band.

By  Miriam Di Nunzio
   
SHARE Wayne Newton enjoying a more ‘up-close’ vibe in his new show
Wayne Newton has been entertaining audiences in Las Vegas since 1959. He brings his latest show to the Des Plaines Theatre on Sunday night.

Wayne Newton has been entertaining audiences in Las Vegas since 1959. He brings his latest show to the Des Plaines Theatre on Sunday night.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Two things invariably will come to mind when someone mentions Las Vegas: showgirls, and Wayne Newton.

The sequined and feather-festooned showgirls are no more in the town once referred to as Glitter Gulch and Sin City. But Newton remains, singing in the various theaters along the famous Strip, something he’s done for more than 60 years of calling this town home. He is —and will always be —“Mr. Las Vegas.”

Newton has lived through the highs and lows of this desert city, from his first gig —six shows a night, six nights a week — at the downtown Fremont Hotel in 1959 (as a duo act with his brother Jerry) when he wasn’t even old enough to be in a casino —to the darkest moment in the city’s history, the Oct. 1 shooting massacre at Route 91 Harvest music festivalin 2017.

Along the way he’s watched the city reinvent itself, from roadside hotels with casinos in the lobby, to a boulevard of massive, multi-billion-dollar resorts. He’s seen the town transform into a major professional sports hub, with the arrival of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders and the Las Vegas Golden Knights NHL team.

And through it all, he’s remained the constant, the last throwback to the days of the showroom and tuxedoed crooner with a big band and a dinner show.

His mark on pop culture comes mostly through music, including “Daddy, Don’t You Walk So Fast,” “At This Moment,” “The Letter,” and the iconic “Danke Schoen.” The latter was a “gift” from Bobby Darin in 1963, who instead of recording the song himself persuaded Newton to record it as long as Darin could produce the record. The hit resulted in his first headlining gig on the Strip that same year, at the storied Flamingo Hotel.

Wayne Newton

Wayne Newton: Up Close and Personal

When: 5 p.m. Sept. 11

Where: Des Plaines Theatre, 1476 Miner St, Des Plaines

Tickets: $59- $99

Info: desplainestheatre.com

“The business has changed. Audiences have changed. It happens about every 10 years or so. It’s been interesting to watch it,” Newton, 80, muses during a recent chat. “When I started in the business in 1959 the town was running on big-name entertainment in addition to the gambling. The showrooms with all the long tables, the booths. It was wonderful. When Frank, Dean and Sammy were at the Sands, a show ticket was $5.95, and you got dinner, too.

“In the 1970s it was all about big magic acts, the Siegfried and Roys,” he continues. “Then 10 years or so later it shifted to big production shows. Now it’s returned to big-name stars [in residencies], singers in massive theaters.

“When I started here you could not do a TV show from Vegas because the image of the city was not what the networks wanted. Now there are movies being made here, TV shows. It’s become a town of big entertainment once again. Full circle.”

Newton has come full circle, too. He’s back at the Flamingo, headlining an intimate evening of music and memory lane at small theater that bears his name. Watching him work the room (any size room) is a master class in entertaining. He’s been on the boards for more than 70 years and shows no signs of slowing down.

“When I was 4 years old, I went to see the Grand Ole Opry road show in Roanoke, Virginia (he was born in Norfolk), with my family. The singers were Hank Williams, Kitty Wells. We were so far away from them that I couldn’t really see them because everybody around me was so tall. [Laughs] So I found myself listening to the music but looking at the people seated around me and the thing that really struck me was the smiles and happiness those singers were bringing to people. I told my mom that night that that was what I wanted to do for a living. The thought of one day lightening people’s loads, seeing them smile or laugh or even tear up from hearing a song that makes them feel something so deeply, that’s what keeps me going to this day.”

Wayne Newton was already a bonafide star by his 20s, having performed in Las Vegas since he was in his early teens.

Wayne Newton was already a bonafide star by his 20s, having performed in Las Vegas since he was in his early teens.

Sun-Times File Photo

While he admits he misses the days of the casino showrooms now long-gone, he’s made himself quite at home at the Flamingo.

“The Sands was my favorite showroom. But I love this room I’m in now. It’s so intimate. It feels like I right in their living rooms. When I was writing this show (which arrives Sunday night at the Des Plaines Theatre) it was tough to write about the old days but make sure it still appealed to younger audiences who come to see us.”

Maybe it’s not the music but the big screen that keeps the younger crowds coming to catch his shows Two words: “Vegas Vacation.”

“I get such a kick out of it,” Newton says of the fans who still bring up the 1997 Chevy Chase vehicle. “When we were doing the film I didn’t realize it was going to become the motion picture that it has. It’s ageless in terms of the people who enjoy it to this day. And I think with the pandemic [shutdown] people were watching that film a whole lot more than they might have been if the world hadn’t shut down [LAUGHS].

So was that really Dean Martin’s pasta recipe in the movie and did Newton keep the painting that was in progress during the dinner scene with Beverly D’Angelo?

Newton lets out a hearty laugh, and answers succinctly: “Yes and yes.”

Next Up In Entertainment
Bernard Shaw, longtime CNN anchor and Chicago native, dies at 82
Queen Elizabeth II’s 1959 Chicago visit was only stop on Great Lakes tour
‘Barbarian’ messes about ingeniously with horror film tropes
Dear Abby: Our fights about bathroom cabinet go on for months
‘Pinocchio’: Visuals, performances make live-action film a worthy Disney creation
Horoscope for Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022
The Latest
Braxton Jones is the first Bears rookie left tackle to start in Week 1 in 30 years.
Bears
Bears’ Braxton Jones ready to face ‘the real deal’ in Nick Bosa
How he fares will be a reflection of new general manager Ryan Poles, play-caller Luke Getsy and the Bears’ player-development capabilities.
By Patrick Finley
 
The Cowboys are the most searched-for team online.
NFL
Here’s the most popular NFL team in the U.S. and every state, based on Google search data
Based on search statistics, the Cowboys are still America’s team.
By USA TODAY SPORTS
 
An artist’s rendering of a proposed casino that would be located near Chicago Avenue and Halsted Street.
City Hall
Lightfoot creates Casino Advisory Council
Weeks after Bally’s filed its application with the Illinois Gaming Board, Lightfoot created the panel, which has four “neighborhood representatives” and 15 “issue experts.” She wants it to be a “channel for community input.”
By Fran Spielman
 
The United Center, which was the main convention venue in 1996 when Chicago last hosted a Democratic National Convention — will join the city’s pitch to host the 2024 convention.
Columnists
Lightfoot, Duckworth: At DNC Friday meeting pitching Chicago to host 2024 Democratic convention
The DNC will decide at a later date which city — Chicago, New York, Houston or Atlanta — wins the convention.
By Lynn Sweet
 
White Sox manager Tony La Russa reportedly hopes to return to the team next week.
White Sox
White Sox manager Tony La Russa hopes to return next week: report
La Russa hopes to attend ceremony honoring Dave Stewart on Sunday in Oakland.
By Sun-Times staff
 