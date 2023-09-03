Jimmy Buffett’s cause of death revealed

Jimmy Buffett’s official website has revealed the musician and mogul’s cause of death.

Buffett, 76, died at home Friday in Sag Harbor on Long Island, New York, from skin cancer, according to an obituary posted to the site.

He had been battling Merkel cell skin cancer for four years, which the National Cancer Institute describes as a rare carcinoma which usually appears as a single painless lump on sun-exposed skin and tends to metastasize quickly. It is second to melanoma as the most common cause of skin cancer death.

He kept performing while undergoing treatment, and Buffett’s last show was a surprise 45-minute appearance at a July 2 Mac McAnally show in Portsmouth, Rhode Island, where he brought the crowd to its feet screaming when he walked out.

Buffett “passed away peacefully,” a statement announcing his death read, “surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs.”

“He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.”

