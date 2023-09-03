The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, September 3, 2023
Entertainment and Culture Music

Jimmy Buffett’s cause of death revealed

Buffett, 76, died at home Friday in Sag Harbor on Long Island, New York, from a rare form of skin cancer, according to an obituary posted to his official website.

By  Kim Willis | USA Today
   
SHARE Jimmy Buffett’s cause of death revealed
Jimmy Buffett chats with a Sun-Times reporter in Chicago in 2017. The singer died Friday at the age of 76.

Jimmy Buffett chats with a Sun-Times reporter in Chicago in 2017. The singer died Friday at the age of 76.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times, File

Jimmy Buffett’s official website has revealed the musician and mogul’s cause of death.

Buffett, 76, died at home Friday in Sag Harbor on Long Island, New York, from skin cancer, according to an obituary posted to the site.

He had been battling Merkel cell skin cancer for four years, which the National Cancer Institute describes as a rare carcinoma which usually appears as a single painless lump on sun-exposed skin and tends to metastasize quickly. It is second to melanoma as the most common cause of skin cancer death.

He kept performing while undergoing treatment, and Buffett’s last show was a surprise 45-minute appearance at a July 2 Mac McAnally show in Portsmouth, Rhode Island, where he brought the crowd to its feet screaming when he walked out.

Related

Buffett “passed away peacefully,” a statement announcing his death read, “surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs.”

“He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.”

Read more at usatoday.com.

Next Up In Entertainment
Jimmy Buffett, ‘Margaritaville’ singer, dies at 76
‘Spur-of-the-moment’ vibe propels Greta Van Fleet’s ‘Starcatcher’
Dear Abby: Neighbor’s motorcycle noise gets on my nerves
Horoscope for Sunday, September 3, 2023
Horoscope for Saturday, September 2, 2023
Chicago Football Classic returns, bringing scholarships and HBCU history with it
The Latest
Singer Jimmy Buffett (shown in 2004 in New York) has died at the age of 76.
Music
Jimmy Buffett, ‘Margaritaville’ singer, dies at 76
Buffett passed away at his home in Sag Harbor, Long Island, after battling Merkel Cell Skin Cancer for four years.
By Mark Kennedy | AP Entertainment Writer
 
IMG_3176.jpeg
Columnists
A chance to get rid of the Trump sign?
Rich guys pay to plaster names over stuff all the time; maybe one will free us of a name we see too much already.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Josh Kiszka and Jake Kiszka of Greta Van Fleet perform onstage at Microsoft Theater in 2022.
Music
‘Spur-of-the-moment’ vibe propels Greta Van Fleet’s ‘Starcatcher’
The album’s lyrics have a familial aspect but also go beyond, into spiritual and cosmic realms.
By Joshua M. Miller — For the Sun-Times
 
Adobe_Stock_Photo.png
News
Three men wounded in Austin shooting
Officers responded to a shooting and discovered the men in the 5100 block of West Madison Street, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Javonne Mansfield takes a break as he works to prepare for pouring a concrete foundation at an intersection in Tampa.
Weather
As extreme heat triggers health issues, Tampa, other cities address ‘shade deserts’
Neighborhoods with more trees and green space stay cooler. Those covered in asphalt swelter. Lower-income neighborhoods tend to be hottest.
By Lauren Peace | Tampa Bay Times and Jack Prator | Tampa Bay Times
 