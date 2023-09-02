The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, September 2, 2023
Entertainment and Culture News Music

‘I found my place’: Chicago embraced Jimmy Buffett long before ‘Margaritaville’

As a regular at the Belmont Avenue folk club Quiet Knight, Buffett became a friend and collaborator with Chicago favorite Steve Goodman.

By  Darel Jevens and Miriam Di Nunzio
   
SHARE ‘I found my place’: Chicago embraced Jimmy Buffett long before ‘Margaritaville’
Singer Jimmy Buffett headlines Wrigley Field in 2005. It was the first concert ever hosted at the ballpark.&nbsp;

Singer Jimmy Buffett sings to a sold-out crowd at Wrigley Field in 2005. It was the first concert ever at the ballpark.

Tom Cruze/Sun-Times, File

Years before “Margaritaville” established Jimmy Buffett as a bard of the tropical beaches, the singer-songwriter was a folk club regular in a city lapped by the waves of chilly Lake Michigan.

His visits to Chicago in the early 1970s usually took him to Quiet Knight, a Belmont Avenue fixture of the folk scene then thriving in the city. Buffett found Chicagoans receptive to his mix of acoustic guitar ditties and lighthearted storytelling.

“There were just so many good people [in Chicago] doing solo acoustic guitar shows,” Buffett told the Sun-Times’ Dave Hoekstra in 2011. “The Holstein brothers, Bonnie Koloc, Mike Smith. And those singer-songwriters also had to be comedians and emcees. I had to do that in my early New Orleans days. ...”

Related

“So meeting all those people in Chicago was a renaissance for me. They were great storytellers, bulls--- artists on stage and performers. I gravitated toward that. I found my place.”

During his stints at Quiet Knight he befriended Chicago luminary Steve Goodman, headliner at the larger club Earl of Old Town, and enlisted Goodman to play guitar on his early albums. Buffett went on to record Goodman’s songs “Banana Republics” and “California Promises,” and collaborated with his friend on tracks including “Frank and Lola” and the Key West ballad “Woman Going Crazy on Caroline Street.” among others.

Goodman tapped Buffett in 1972 to pose with a small group of friends for the cover of his album “Somebody Else’s Troubles.” With long hair and mustache, he stands between fellow musician John Prine and Goodman with his family, wife Nancy and baby daughter Jessie. The photo was taken at Goodman’s apartment at 3759 N. Wayne.

Jimmy Buffett (third from left) appears on the cover of “Somebody Else’s Troubles,” a 1972 album by his friend Steve Goodman (seated, with baby).

Jimmy Buffett (third from left) appears on the cover of “Somebody Else’s Troubles,” a 1972 album by his friend Steve Goodman (seated, with baby).

JDC Records

Buffett spent many a languid afternoon at nearby Wrigley Field with Goodman, who would go on to write the team anthem “Go Cubs Go.” A few decades and many layers of fame later, in 2005, Buffett headlined at Wrigley and performed part of the concert from the southern corner of the right field bleachers, where he used to sit with Goodman.

Goodman died of leukemia on Sept. 20, 1984. In his honor, Buffett sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” the next month in the first game of the divisional playoffs at Wrigley Field.

The Wrigley shows were the first-ever concerts at the ballpark, and Buffett would later declare he’d return to “the friendly confines” when the Cubs won a World Series. He made good on the promise, returning for shows in 2017, and again in 2018.

The singer-songwriter would also choose Chicago as the city where the stage jukebox musical, “Escape to Margaritaville,” inspired by his iconic hit, would enjoy its official pre-Broadway run in 2017.

Buffett was a huge fan of musical theater, he revealed in a 2017 interview with the Sun-Times, which fueled his desire to transform his biggest hit song into a stage production.

“My love of musical theater dates back far longer than my interest in the music I am known for,” Buffett said. “I grew up in Mobile, Alabama, where my working mother, who had three kids, performed as part of the Mobile Theatre Guild, and she would drag me along to play children’s roles — like the little French-Polynesian boy in ‘South Pacific’ — and I kind of liked it. She also took me to see the road shows that came through town. I learned everything I know from Rodgers and Hammerstein — the way those songs go into your heart, the way the lyrics are like poetry but always driving the story and sounding authentic to the characters. I was a child of the television age, but I loved the live entertainment form.”

Buffett and his Coral Reefer Band would return to the Chicago area over the years, playing Hoffman Estate’s Poplar Creek in 1991, and years later Bridgeview’s Toyota Park, Tinley Park’s First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre, and eventually making their United Center debut in 2020. (The Chicago Blackhawks’ Patrick Kane famously took the Stanley Cup with him to Buffett’s concerts three times to celebrate the team’s championship victories, including Tinley Park where he appeared on stage alongside the singer with the trophy held aloft.)

In a 2016 interview touting the news of the stage musical, Mike O’Malley, co-writer (with Greg Garcia) told the Sun-Times: “With Buffett songs, I think one theme is how people want to get away from the daily routine, and just relax and focus on who they love and what they want to be doing in their lives. Some of his songs give you the license to chill out, but others are looking back on the night before chaos.”

Next Up In Entertainment
Jimmy Buffett, ‘Margaritaville’ singer, dies at 76
Dear Abby: It’s TMI from MIL as woman tells her daughter-in-law she’s hot for a priest
Chicago’s theater scene takes another blow as cutbacks hit iconic Steppenwolf Theatre
Sliman Bensmaia, rocker, University of Chicago researcher whose work helped restore touch to people with prosthetic limbs, dead at 49
Inspector viene al Escándalo Fest en La Villita
‘Secrets of Penthouse’ revisits a man who prospered by making erotica more explicit
The Latest
A Chicago police SUV.
Crime
Suspect escapes after shootout with Chicago police in East Side neighborhood
Just after 2 a.m., 4th District officers responded to calls of a person with a gun in the 9900 block of South Ewing Avenue when someone started shooting at them, according to police.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Erik Spoelstra
Bulls
NBA coaching tales and the reality of who is the best in the business?
It might be fun to weigh the “Kerr Effect” and what could have been another path for former Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg, but that doesn’t take away from what Steve Kerr has accomplished in the Bay. Where does that rank him heading into this season, however?
By Joe Cowley
 
Screenshot_2023_08_29_at_12.16.17_AM.png
Sports Saturday
Baseball quiz: Time won’t let me
Placing events on a timeline isn’t the Quizmaster’s forte. Help him learn which events came before or after.
By Bill Chuck
 
Goalie Chris Brady and the Fire are trying to snap a three-game skid Saturday at D.C. United.
Chicago Fire
Slumping Fire looking to regain winning form
Entering play Saturday at D.C. United, the Fire have dropped three consecutive games since the end of the Leagues Cup.
By Brian Sandalow
 
Singer Jimmy Buffett (shown in 2004 in New York) has died at the age of 76.
Music
Jimmy Buffett, ‘Margaritaville’ singer, dies at 76
A family statement did not say where Buffett died or give a cause of death. Illness had forced him to reschedule concerts in May and Buffett at the time acknowledged in social media posts that he had been hospitalized.
By Mark Kennedy | AP Entertainment Writer
 