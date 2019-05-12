Court is adjourned: Fox cancels Chicago legal drama ‘Proven Innocent’

On "Proven Innocent," Kelsey Grammer plays the corrupt Cook County state's attorney with aspirations of becoming the attorney general. | Fox

“Proven Innocent,” the Fox series that was shot in Chicago and depicted crusading defense attorneys seeking justice for the wrongfully convicted, has been canceled, Variety reports.

The season finale that aired Friday was the show’s last episode.

The big name in the “Proven Innocent” cast was Kelsey Grammer, cast as a ruthless Cook County prosecutor and adversary for the show’s heroes, defendant advocates played by Rachelle Lefevre and Russell Hornsby.

Variety reports the legal drama was Fox’s lowest-rated show for the 2018-19 season.

On Monday, Fox will formally announce a 2019-20 schedule that also axes “The Cool Kids,” “Star,” “Lethal Weapon” and “The Passage.”