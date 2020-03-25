 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Grocery stores schedule special shopping hours for seniors to reduce coronavirus exposure risk

Following recommendations to avoid large crowds and stay 6 feet away from strangers while in public can help reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission, but these guidelines can be difficult to follow on routine shopping trips.

By Sun-Times staff
Amid fears of the coronavirus pandemic, a woman wears a face mask as she heads to Union Station. File photo.
Senior citizens are among the most at-risk of serious COVID-19 complications. so social distancing to limit the risk of exposure is especially important among older populations.

To help provide at-risk seniors with a safer shopping option, grocery chains across Chicago are implementing senior shopping hours: during this time, stores are asking low-risk Chicagoans — people who are young and healthy, are not immunocompromised or don’t have preexisting conditions — to avoid their shops to keep aisles and checkout lines less crowded.

Senior shopping hours at Chicago chains include:

  • Cermak Produce, every day, 7-8 a.m.
  • Jewel Osco, Tuesdays & Thursdays, 7-9 a.m.
  • Mariano’s, every day, 6-8 a.m.
  • Trader Joe’s, Mondays, 9-10 a.m.
  • Walgreens, Tuesdays, 8-9 a.m.
  • Target, Wednesdays for the first hour
  • Dollar General, every day for the first hour
  • Whole Foods, every day, one hour before stores open
  • Costco, Tuesdays & Thursdays, 8-9 a.m.
  • Food 4 Less, Tuesdays & Fridays, 7:30-8 a.m.

Source: Office of Illinois State Representative Theresa Mah (2nd)

