Halas Intrigue Episode 184: Bears get their must-win

Now, should Justin Fields start against the Raiders next week?

By Sun-Times staff
Bears quarterback Justin Fields looks to throw the ball during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field on Sunday.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Patrick Finley, Jason Lieser and Mark Potash talk about the Bears winning their must-win game, stump for Justin Fields starting against the Raiders and wonder why Matt Nagy still seems to be acting weird about this whole play-caller situation. Plus: Potsie’s game balls!

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Luminary, Spotify, and Stitcher.

