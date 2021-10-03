Halas Intrigue Episode 184: Bears get their must-win

Patrick Finley, Jason Lieser and Mark Potash talk about the Bears winning their must-win game, stump for Justin Fields starting against the Raiders and wonder why Matt Nagy still seems to be acting weird about this whole play-caller situation. Plus: Potsie’s game balls!
