Monday, March 13, 2023
Halas Intrigue, Episode 276: Day 1 of free agency

Bears general manager Ryan Poles wastes no time as he starts to reshape the team’s roster.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds will sign with the Bears.

Matt Durisko/AP

Patrick Finley and Mark Potash ask the question: what does Tremaine Edmunds do that Roquan Smith didn’t? They then break down the rest of the Bears’ moves on Day 1 of free agency.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple PodcastsGoogle Podcasts, Luminary  Spotify and Stitcher.

