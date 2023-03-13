Halas Intrigue, Episode 276: Day 1 of free agency

Patrick Finley and Mark Potash ask the question: what does Tremaine Edmunds do that Roquan Smith didn’t? They then break down the rest of the Bears’ moves on Day 1 of free agency.
