2023 WNBA free agency tracker
WNBA free agency begins on Jan. 21, and it’s gearing up to be one of the most significant in league history. In 2021, Candace Parker made the biggest free agency move in WNBA history when she left the Los Angeles Sparks, the team that drafted her with the first overall pick in 2008, to sign with her hometown Sky. This year, Parker is once again an unrestricted free agent, along with three other Sky starters, including Courtney Vandersloot. We’ve made our predictions for the Sky’s 2023 free agents, now we’ll bring you the news of their signings and other signings across the league from all 12 WNBA franchises.
The Sun-Times will track all free-agent moves here, with regular updates to this page as news is announced. Our free-agent list and salary figures used below were gathered via HerHoopStats.
Signed
Unrestricted Free Agent
An Unrestricted Free Agent has the freedom to negotiate with and subsequently sign with any team in the league as long as they are not designated as a core player by their previous team. Unrestricted free agents have five or more years of experience in the league or are players with less than five years of experience but have not received a qualifying offer.
RFA Restricted Free Agent
A Restricted Free Agent is a player with four years of experience in the league or less who must receive a qualifying offer to become restricted. Restricted free agents can sign an offer sheet with a team other than their previous team, but the player's previous team has right of first refusal. This means that if the player does sign an offer sheet with another team, their previous team has four days to match or lose the player to the team they signed the offer sheet with.
Res Reserved Player
A Reserved Player has up to three years of experience in the league. These players must receive a qualifying offer to establish that they are reserved. Once that offer is made the reserved player's previous team has exclusive negotiating rights.
Susp Suspended - Contract Expired
A Suspended Player is similar to a reserved player with the exception that they do not need to receive a qualifying offer. Their previous team holds exclusive negotiating rights.
Click on a player to jump to their card
