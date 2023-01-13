WNBA free agency begins on Jan. 21, and it’s gearing up to be one of the most significant in league history. In 2021, Candace Parker made the biggest free agency move in WNBA history when she left the Los Angeles Sparks, the team that drafted her with the first overall pick in 2008, to sign with her hometown Sky. This year, Parker is once again an unrestricted free agent, along with three other Sky starters, including Courtney Vandersloot. We’ve made our predictions for the Sky’s 2023 free agents, now we’ll bring you the news of their signings and other signings across the league from all 12 WNBA franchises.

The Sun-Times will track all free-agent moves here, with regular updates to this page as news is announced. Our free-agent list and salary figures used below were gathered via HerHoopStats.