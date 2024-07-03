The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 3, 2024

Jonathan Landrum Jr. | AP Entertainment Writer

FILE - Jin, a member of South Korean K-pop band BTS poses for photographers ahead of a press conference to introduce their new single "Butter" in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, May 21, 2021. Jin, the oldest member of K-pop supergroup BTS, will make a mark in the Paris Olympics as a torchbearer from South after recently returning from his mandatory military service. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)
Entertainment and Culture
BTS member Jin among torchbearers for Paris Olympics
The 31-year-old singer is expected to represent South Korea in the torch relay in hopes of spreading the message of “harmony” and “peace.”
