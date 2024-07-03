The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 3, 2024
BTS member Jin among torchbearers for Paris Olympics

The 31-year-old singer is expected to represent South Korea in the torch relay in hopes of spreading the message of “harmony” and “peace.”

By  Jonathan Landrum Jr. | AP Entertainment Writer
   
FILE - Jin, a member of South Korean K-pop band BTS poses for photographers ahead of a press conference to introduce their new single "Butter" in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, May 21, 2021. Jin, the oldest member of K-pop supergroup BTS, will make a mark in the Paris Olympics as a torchbearer from South after recently returning from his mandatory military service. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)

South Korean K-pop band BTS member Jin will take part in the Paris Olympics as a torchbearer after recently returning from his mandatory military service.

Lee Jin-man/AP, file

LOS ANGELES — Jin, the oldest member of K-pop supergroup BTS, will be an Olympic torchbearer at the Paris games after recently completing his mandatory military service.

The 31-year-old singer is expected to represent South Korea in the torch relay in hopes of spreading the message of “harmony” and “peace,” according to a statement. He finished his 18-month military service last month.

Jin along with the other torchbearers are scheduled to go across various historic sites of the host country. The specific schedule has not been disclosed.

The torch relay began in April.

Jin began his military service at a front-line South Korean military boot camp in late 2022. His other group members — comprised of Jung Kook, V, Jimin, Suga, RM, and J-Hope — are currently serving their military duties.

A day after being released from military duty, Jin hosted the annual BTS debut anniversary celebration FESTA in Seoul with activities including trying out foods, performances and dance challenges.

