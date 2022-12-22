Hombre muerto en tiroteo en West Lawn

Un hombre murió a disparos en un tiroteo drive-by el miércoles por la noche en el barrio de West Lawn.
El hombre, de 25 años, estaba de pie en una gasolinera en el bloque 6700 de South Pulaski Road cuando alguien en un SUV se detuvo y alguien en el interior abrió fuego alrededor de las 11:20 p.m., según la Policía de Chicago.
Le dispararon varias veces en la pierna y el torso, dijo la policía.
El hombre se metió en un coche y trató de huir, pero chocó con la acera en el bloque 3700 de West Marquette, dijo la policía.
El hombre fue llevado al Christ Medical Center en Oak Lawn, donde fue declarado muerto, dijo la policía.
Nadie estaba bajo detención.
