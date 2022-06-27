Mujer de Back of the Yards muere apuñalada

Una persona fue arrestada después de que una mujer fuera apuñalada a muerte el domingo por la noche durante una pelea en Back of the Yards en el lado sur, dijo la Policía de Chicago.
Amy Brown, de 22 años, fue apuñalada en el pecho y los brazos durante una pelea en la cuadra 5300 al sur de Carpenter Street a las 10:25 p.m., dijeron la policía y la Oficina del Médico Forense del Condado de Cook.
La llevaron al Centro Médico de la Universidad de Chicago, donde fue declarada muerta, dijo la policía.
Un sospechoso fue arrestado y se recuperó un cuchillo en el lugar de los hechos.
