Wednesday, July 20, 2022
La Voz Chicago

Bebé muere después de caer 18 pisos en el lado norte

Fue llevado en estado crítico al Centro Médico Masónico de Illinois y murió poco tiempo después.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Chicago police work the scene where a 3-year-old boy accidentally fell from the 18th floor of this high-rise to his death, in the 4500 block of North Clarendon Avenue, in the Uptown neighborhood, Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

Chaise Binion, de 3 años, se cayó en la cuadra 4500 al norte de Clarendon Avenue.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

La Voz es la sección en español del Sun-Times, presentado por AARP Chicago. 

Read in English

Un niño de 3 años murió después de caer de 18 pisos de una residencia en Uptown en el lado norte, dijeron la policía y los bomberos de Chicago.

Chaise Binion se cayó por la malla de una ventana y aterrizó en el tercer piso de un estacionamiento en la cuadra 4500 al norte de Clarendon Avenue alrededor de las 6:40 p.m., dijeron la policía y la Oficina del Médico Forense del Condado de Cook.

Fue llevado en estado crítico al Centro Médico Masónico de Illinois y murió poco tiempo después, dijeron las autoridades.

No había más detalles disponibles de inmediato.

