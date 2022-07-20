Bebé muere después de caer 18 pisos en el lado norte

Un niño de 3 años murió después de caer de 18 pisos de una residencia en Uptown en el lado norte, dijeron la policía y los bomberos de Chicago.
Chaise Binion se cayó por la malla de una ventana y aterrizó en el tercer piso de un estacionamiento en la cuadra 4500 al norte de Clarendon Avenue alrededor de las 6:40 p.m., dijeron la policía y la Oficina del Médico Forense del Condado de Cook.
Fue llevado en estado crítico al Centro Médico Masónico de Illinois y murió poco tiempo después, dijeron las autoridades.
No había más detalles disponibles de inmediato.
