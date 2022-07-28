The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 28, 2022
Lollapalooza Entertainment and Culture Music

Lollapalooza Day 1 reviews: Sampa the Great sets high-energy tone in early set

Highlights in the Grant Park festival’s opening day include Metallica, Tove Lo, Lil Baby, Lorna Shore, Still Woozy, Sam Fender.

By  Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times and Matt Moore
   
SHARE Lollapalooza Day 1 reviews: Sampa the Great sets high-energy tone in early set
Sampa the Great performs on day one of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday afternoon, July 28, 2022.

Sampa the Great performs Thursday on day one of Lollapalooza in Grant Park.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

As festivalgoers slowly streamed into Lollapalooza on Thursday afternoon, rapper Sampa the Great stepped onto the Coinbase Stage with a burst of energy. The Zambia-born, Melbourne, Australia-based artist took her early — and arguably unenviable — timeslot in stride, electing to blaze through her opening number, “Energy,” with her band helping her set a high-energy tone for the weekend ahead.

On her recordings, Sampa is known for her unwavering and steady voice as she deftly delivers bars and occasionally sings over instrumentals driven by crisp beats and samples of horns and harmonies — all working to emphasize her conscious, evocative lyrics.

But in her Lollapalooza debut, Sampa and her band, all clad in matching white outfits, worked as a tight unit emanating electricity as they jammed through a setlist that spanned her nearly seven-year career. The rapper commanded the stage, often putting the mic on its stand to use both of her hands for extra emphasis, making the spoken-word nature of some of her verses hit even harder.

Songs like the second track in her setlist, “Freedom” from 2019’s “The Return,” saw the rapper trade the even-spoken, straightforward voice that has made her one of contemporary hip hop’s most exciting artists for a guttural, passionate growl that soared above a wailing guitar, air-tight drummer, dexterous keys and two angelic background vocalists.

The result was an exuberant performance that kept the growing crowd funneling in to see her moving and no doubt woke up passersby who stopped to listen.

In a break between songs, Sampa expressed how proud she was to be there with her band, explaining they were the first Zambian act to play Coachella, Glastonbury, the Sydney Opera House and now Lollapalooza.

“It feels good to share our music and have it connect with all of you like this,” she said.

Lines like “Please do not rewrite my history, take out my victory, claiming my pen” — from “Never Forget,” a single from her forthcoming album “As Above, So Below” — proved to be even more compelling in this setting, with the words being uttered from the chest of an artist who has always known who she is and what she stands for.

One of the best moments of the set came when Sampa and company broke into 2019’s “Mwana,” with the artist strutting and smiling across the stage, dancing with the vocalists as they sang in Bemba, “Mwana wandi ikala panshi, Ikala panshi, ikala panshi, Ndi naiwe.” It was part of her desire to bring some of “home” to Chicago because “sharing our music, sharing our culture makes us feel so good,” she said.

In the intro for the song, Sampa explained the chorus essentially means, “Sit down I am with you. When it feels like you’re searching for yourself, know that those who came before you are with you — you don’t have to worry.”

Sampa ended with “Final Form” from her 2019 album, “The Return,” turning the song into a full-out, hard-rock-leaning jam that gave Metallica fans waiting feet away at the T-Mobile stage a little something to chew on. — Matt Moore

Next Up In Entertainment
Drug use at Lollapalooza: mixed messages from City Hall
Lollapalooza 2022: Day 1 photo gallery
This week in history: Amelia Earhart touches down in Chicago
‘Not Okay’: Social media movie has logic problems but also much to like
Dear Abby: I can’t get over husband who left me decades ago
‘Thirteen Lives’: Ron Howard’s film depicts Thai cave rescue at both epic and intimate scale
The Latest
A photo of Bears offensive lineman Teven Jenkins at practice.
Bears
Teven Jenkins misses practice, but Bears don’t seem to have a spot for him anyway
Whether it’s his injury history or their scouting, every indication from the Bears is that they aren’t sold on a player that former GM Ryan Pace traded up to draft in the second round.
By Jason Lieser
 
A patient undergoes kidney dialysis at a clinic in Sacramento, Calif., on Sept. 24, 2018.
Other Views
Hospitals must be more transparent about health care costs
The federal government directed hospitals in 2019 to publish clear, consumer-friendly charge lists for 300 of their most common services by the beginning of last year. Six months later, just 6% of hospitals nationwide had complied,
By Sally C. Pipes
 
The Lollapalooza music festival is back in Grant Park.
City Hall
Drug use at Lollapalooza: mixed messages from City Hall
Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady defended signs her department posted at Lolla, urging attendees to test their drugs and have Narcan, used to treat overdoses. But Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she was “compelled as the mother of a 14-year-old to say, ‘Don’t even experiment.”
By Fran Spielman
 
kreutz.jpg
Sports Media
Olin Kreutz talks about incident at CHGO, won’t return to NBC Sports Chicago
The Score, where Kreutz also has worked as an analyst, has yet to determine whether he’ll return. Kreutz had become a media star with his critical analysis of the Bears.
By Jeff Agrest
 
Thousands flock to Grant Park for day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday afternoon, July 28, 2022.
Lollapalooza
Lollapalooza 2022: Day 1 photo gallery
On an opening day featuring Metallica, Jazmine Sullivan and Lil Baby, here’s a look at the performances and the fans at Grant Park.
By Sun-Times staff
 