Lollapalooza Day 1 reviews: Sampa the Great sets high-energy tone in early set

As festivalgoers slowly streamed into Lollapalooza on Thursday afternoon, rapper Sampa the Great stepped onto the Coinbase Stage with a burst of energy. The Zambia-born, Melbourne, Australia-based artist took her early — and arguably unenviable — timeslot in stride, electing to blaze through her opening number, “Energy,” with her band helping her set a high-energy tone for the weekend ahead.

On her recordings, Sampa is known for her unwavering and steady voice as she deftly delivers bars and occasionally sings over instrumentals driven by crisp beats and samples of horns and harmonies — all working to emphasize her conscious, evocative lyrics.

But in her Lollapalooza debut, Sampa and her band, all clad in matching white outfits, worked as a tight unit emanating electricity as they jammed through a setlist that spanned her nearly seven-year career. The rapper commanded the stage, often putting the mic on its stand to use both of her hands for extra emphasis, making the spoken-word nature of some of her verses hit even harder.

Songs like the second track in her setlist, “Freedom” from 2019’s “The Return,” saw the rapper trade the even-spoken, straightforward voice that has made her one of contemporary hip hop’s most exciting artists for a guttural, passionate growl that soared above a wailing guitar, air-tight drummer, dexterous keys and two angelic background vocalists.

The result was an exuberant performance that kept the growing crowd funneling in to see her moving and no doubt woke up passersby who stopped to listen.

In a break between songs, Sampa expressed how proud she was to be there with her band, explaining they were the first Zambian act to play Coachella, Glastonbury, the Sydney Opera House and now Lollapalooza.

“It feels good to share our music and have it connect with all of you like this,” she said.

Lines like “Please do not rewrite my history, take out my victory, claiming my pen” — from “Never Forget,” a single from her forthcoming album “As Above, So Below” — proved to be even more compelling in this setting, with the words being uttered from the chest of an artist who has always known who she is and what she stands for.

One of the best moments of the set came when Sampa and company broke into 2019’s “Mwana,” with the artist strutting and smiling across the stage, dancing with the vocalists as they sang in Bemba, “Mwana wandi ikala panshi, Ikala panshi, ikala panshi, Ndi naiwe.” It was part of her desire to bring some of “home” to Chicago because “sharing our music, sharing our culture makes us feel so good,” she said.

In the intro for the song, Sampa explained the chorus essentially means, “Sit down I am with you. When it feels like you’re searching for yourself, know that those who came before you are with you — you don’t have to worry.”

Sampa ended with “Final Form” from her 2019 album, “The Return,” turning the song into a full-out, hard-rock-leaning jam that gave Metallica fans waiting feet away at the T-Mobile stage a little something to chew on. — Matt Moore

