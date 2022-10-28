Matt Moore
Audience Engagement Specialist
Senior home owner fined $1,500 after 3 residents died, student test scores drop statewide and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
Urban Prep faces CPS takeover, veterans home endures another COVID outbreak and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
Archdiocese of Chicago still protecting names of predator priests, Pritzker insider cashes in on lobbyist ties and more in your news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
An immigrant’s struggle for stability in Chicago, CTA’s new budget and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
Poll shows voters against public cash for Bears stadium, a look at Field Museum’s new exhibit and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
Basic income pilot faces overwhelming demand, Lightfoot’s big campaign war chest and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
Ghost buses and trains haunt Chicagoans, Pritzker’s presidential poll numbers and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.